In case you haven’t heard, Roman Reigns is officially set to wrestle Logan Paul at WWE’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November. Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company threw a boxing-style press conference in Las Vegas to set the stage for the “spectacle,” the entire Bloodline, from The Usos, to Paul Heyman, to Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn made an appearance to back up their Tribal Cheif, and even if Paul attempted to speak his worthiness of being in the match into existence, Reigns consistently belittled the social media star in an attempt to impart one piece of crucial wisdom onto the 27-year-old: they are in different leagues.

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO