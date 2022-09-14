ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn

If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
WWE
WWE’s Solo Sikoa makes championship history on SmackDown

After making a surprising return to NXT after then-North American Champion Carmelo Hayes took down his expected opponent, Wes Lee, on the Anniversary Edition of NXT 2.0, Solo Sikoa entered the ring with one thing on his mind: adding a bit more gold to The Bloodline’s table. Though the match was not without its intrigue, as Hayes is a very good in-ring performer, but in the end, the finesse game of the final holder of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship simply couldn’t overcome Sioka’s generationally-tuned power game.
WWE
WWE’s Michael Cole shouts out PWG on SmackDown

After spending basically his entire WWE career as the heavily-scripted mouthpiece for Vince McMahon, Michael Cole has been freed up to actually commentate matches and express his personality on the mic for the first time since, well, probably 1999, when he was chosen to be the play-by-play commentator for SmackDown.
WWE
WWE’s Dakota Kai has jokes on record-breaking Tag Team Title run

Dakota Kai has officially been one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions for five days. She won the strap alongside fellow Damage Control member IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW, defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the belt many presumed they should have won in the first place, and now has the weekend to prepare for the next episode of WWE’s longest-running television show so they can do it all again.
WWE
WWE’s Roman Reigns has a swift strategy to ice out Logan Paul

In case you haven’t heard, Roman Reigns is officially set to wrestle Logan Paul at WWE’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November. Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company threw a boxing-style press conference in Las Vegas to set the stage for the “spectacle,” the entire Bloodline, from The Usos, to Paul Heyman, to Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn made an appearance to back up their Tribal Cheif, and even if Paul attempted to speak his worthiness of being in the match into existence, Reigns consistently belittled the social media star in an attempt to impart one piece of crucial wisdom onto the 27-year-old: they are in different leagues.
WWE
In this Candace Guide, we talk about on whether or not you should pull for the 4-Star Character Candace in Genshin Impact. Coming in version 3.1 is Genshin Impact's newest 4-star Hydro character, Candace. She is an accessible tank support who has the unique ability to grant melee characters Hydro Infusion during the duration of
