If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
Logan Paul is set to fight Roman Reigns in a WWE bout on November 5th. Paul’s ascension through the WWE world has been swift. But Reigns is one of the best fighters in the sport. Jake Paul shared his honest thoughts on Logan receiving the opportunity to fight Reigns.
After making a surprising return to NXT after then-North American Champion Carmelo Hayes took down his expected opponent, Wes Lee, on the Anniversary Edition of NXT 2.0, Solo Sikoa entered the ring with one thing on his mind: adding a bit more gold to The Bloodline’s table. Though the match was not without its intrigue, as Hayes is a very good in-ring performer, but in the end, the finesse game of the final holder of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship simply couldn’t overcome Sioka’s generationally-tuned power game.
After spending basically his entire WWE career as the heavily-scripted mouthpiece for Vince McMahon, Michael Cole has been freed up to actually commentate matches and express his personality on the mic for the first time since, well, probably 1999, when he was chosen to be the play-by-play commentator for SmackDown. The fans have finally turned […] The post WWE’s Michael Cole shouts out PWG on SmackDown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dakota Kai has officially been one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions for five days. She won the strap alongside fellow Damage Control member IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW, defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the belt many presumed they should have won in the first place, and now has the weekend to prepare for the next episode of WWE’s longest-running television show so they can do it all again.
In case you haven’t heard, Roman Reigns is officially set to wrestle Logan Paul at WWE’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November. Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company threw a boxing-style press conference in Las Vegas to set the stage for the “spectacle,” the entire Bloodline, from The Usos, to Paul Heyman, to Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn made an appearance to back up their Tribal Cheif, and even if Paul attempted to speak his worthiness of being in the match into existence, Reigns consistently belittled the social media star in an attempt to impart one piece of crucial wisdom onto the 27-year-old: they are in different leagues.
