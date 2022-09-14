ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season

Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Crown#Yankees#American#National Leagues#The Detroit Tigers
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AFP

Cardinals' Pujols edges closer to 700 homer milestone

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols edged closer to Major League Baseball's exclusive 700-homer club on Friday, belting the 698th home run of his career in a 6-5 win over Cincinnati. The two-run blast tied the game and moved Pujols two home runs away from becoming just the fourth player to reach 700 in a career.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Axios

The Japanese Aaron Judge chases single-season home run record

Aaron Judge isn't the only slugger chasing a home run record this season. America, meet Munetaka Murakami. Driving the news: Murakami, 22, belted two more HR on Tuesday for the first-place Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, giving the third baseman 55 on the season. Why it matters:...
MLB
MLB

The best baseball players born on Sept. 17

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 17:. Cepeda spent nine of his 17 seasons with the Giants, unanimously winning the 1958 National League Rookie of the Year with San Francisco. “The Baby Bull” won the 1967 NL MVP Award with the Cardinals in ‘67, after getting traded to St. Louis in ‘66. Cepeda won his lone World Series title with the Cards that season, though he struggled in the Fall Classic after posting a .325/.399/.524 regular season, which helped earn the last of his 11 All-Star appearances. He became the second Puerto Rican (joining Roberto Clemente) in the Hall of Fame when he was elected by the Veterans Committee, though Edgar Martinez (2019), Iván Rodriguez (‘17) and Roberto Alomar (‘11) have joined them. When Cepeda signed with Boston in 1973, he became the first player to exclusively play as a designated hitter, and he hit 20 home runs for the Red Sox that season, becoming the first player to hit 20 or more homers with four teams.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Rawlings adds Gold Glove Award for utility players

The Gold Glove Awards have long honored players who are the best fielders at their given position. However, the system of giving out nine awards in each league left out players who spread their defensive greatness across multiple positions. Now, Rawlings is choosing to honor those utility players. The company,...
MLB
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge proves betting on himself was the right move

Major League Baseball’s most muscular salaries continue to gather velocity quicker than a searing fastball, yet no player has ever earned $100 million per year because, well, of course they haven’t. We are a ways away from any MLB player inking a contract that actually pays $100 million...
NFL
