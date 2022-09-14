ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Micro-enterprise center for entrepreneurs to be built in downtown Augusta

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGQEq_0hvax0Zj00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Tamika Jefferson opened the Garden City Grocer in downtown Augusta a year ago.

“In 2021, 2022, the business license office downtown told me they had the most business license applications in their history,” Jefferson said.

She’s one of many entrepreneurs in the Augusta area as Downtown Development Authority leaders said the pandemic brought a significant increase in new businesses.

“During the pandemic, we just saw the entrepreneurial spirit go crazy,” said Margaret Woodward, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority.

However, keeping a business open isn’t an easy task.

“Most businesses, according to market trends, fail within the first 18 months,” Jefferson said.

Giving new entrepreneurs the resources to succeed is the goal of a new micro-enterprise center coming to the Broad Street corridor in downtown Augusta.

“We’ll see more small businesses blossom and open up on the Broad Street corridor and all over town. We want small businesses to succeed in Augusta,” Woodward said.

ALSO ON WJBF: Augusta University loses, gains dozens of programs

Two-point-three million dollars in funding secured by Sen. Raphael Warnock will help to create the center which is a partnership between the Downtown Development Authority and Augusta Tech.

“It will be a space for education. It will be a place for you to start a business. It will be a place for you to come and get the resources you need,” Woodward said.

Some local entrepreneurs said it will mean getting help and resources early, something that could make the difference in a new business staying open.

“If I could have had somebody buffer me in the beginning and show me the way, and show me what resources are available, we could have been where we are 17 years later within 7 to 10 years I believe,” said Bradley Kirkland, CEO of The Graphix Resources.

Jefferson said it could help new entrepreneurs figure out their path.

“When you start a business, you just have this great idea, this thing that you think someone else wants because you love it but is there a market for it. So, the micro-enterprise helps you figure out and helps you navigate that,” Jefferson said.

The project is still in its early phases and Downtown Development Authority leaders said they plan to speak to business owners and city leaders as they move forward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center

A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
Augusta, GA
Education
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Augusta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
wgac.com

Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend

There are plenty of things to do in and around Augusta this weekend. The weather is going to be perfect to enjoy everything from Border Bash to Arts In The Heart. Advanced Badges are $12 per person, children 10 and under are free. Badges are $15 per person starting Sept....
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Gloverville food bank gets a renovation from grocery store

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - SEPTEMBER IS HUNGER ACTION MONTH AND A GLOVERVILLE FOOD BANK RECENTLY RECEIVED A MAKEOVER THAT they say WILL FILL A NEED IN A BIG WAY IN THE COMING MONTHS. CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF SOUTH CAROLINA, SITE ADMINISTRATOR JOELY LEGUIZAMON SAYS THERE HAS ALWAYS BEEN A NEED, BUT IT HAS BECOME GREATER IN RECENT MONTHS. DUE TO INFLATION, KEEPING THE FOOD PANTRY STOCKED HAS BEEN particularly CHALLENGing. BUT, THANKS TO THE AWARD, IT HAS BECOME A LITTLE BIT EASIER.
GLOVERVILLE, SC
WJBF

Fate of Aiken’s Project Pascalis up in the air

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A huge redevelopment project in Aiken could be on hold. “I think Aiken needs to keep what it’s got. It’s a great place for people to come visit,” Robert Harte told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “The public is really paying attention and that’s a positive, we have a […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Lewiston Road roadway-widening project continues

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction work for the roadway-widening project on Lewiston Road continues in Columbia County. Contractors say that the scheduled activities continue Monday, September 19th through Friday, Friday, September 23rd. There will be lane closures with traffic shifts. According to traffic controllers: All traffic lanes will shift from the east side of […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
WJBF

9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit in Graniteville on Saturday

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The 9/11 “Never Forget” Mobile Exhibit will be open for the viewing public on Saturday, September 17th. The exhibit will take place at Christian Heritage Church located at 285 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville, South Carolina starting at 9 A.M. until 3 P.M. According to organizers, the 83-foot tractor-trailer travels the […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Food bank getting new refrigerated truck from restaurant company

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanks to a national restaurant company, Golden Harvest Food Bank will be getting a new refrigerated truck that can transport 12,000 pounds of food at a time. The food bank said it will get its truck at the end this month and plans a grand revealing...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Center#Micro Enterprise#Augusta University#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Augusta Tech
WRDW-TV

5 finalists named for Richmond County Teacher of the Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has named its five finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year honor. Teachers of the Year are first selected by their respective schools and then submit applications to become a finalist for the districtwide honor. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. The five finalists are then recorded teaching their students. Based on the lessons and applications, a finalist is named.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Students attend CSRA college night after two years

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I want to be a civil engineer or sports medicine” said Gerald Lark, student from South Carolina. The CSRA College Night is back in Augusta after two years. The college night is a chance for high school students to meet with college recruiters, and learn about other career options as well. Representatives […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

6 events happening this week near you

(WJBF) – It’s another week, and there’s plenty of events happening near you. From live music, to festivals, if you’re looking for something to do, you have plenty to choose from. Here’s a list of some of the activities happening this week. Wednesday. Annie Dukes...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Aiken Tech getting new campus thanks to MOX settlement

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Money from the recent MOX settlement is going to help build a new campus at Aiken Technical College. The announcement came Tuesday night during the Aiken County school board meeting. The State Legislature has granted the district $30-million dollars to help build a new Career and Technology Education campus. T he […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Arts in the Heart Festival to return this week for 40th anniversary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A celebration of arts and culture bringing extra city revenue return to Augusta this week. The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary starting Friday, September 16. Not only does it mean fun for lots of folks, it also means impact. According...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

2022 Hispanic Heritage Festival in Saluda on Saturday

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – The 2022 Hispanic Heritage Festival will be happening on Saturday in Saluda, South Carolina. This festive event will take place at Saluda Park located at 416 S. Jefferson Street starting at 10 A.M. “There is a large Hispanic population in Saluda,” say festival organizers. “So many of them have embraced our […]
SALUDA, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck near Mike Padgett Highway & Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in south Augusta. According to Richmond County Dispatch, that call came in at 5:14 a.m. Friday morning. Details are limited but we do know that one person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway an Tobacco Road. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy