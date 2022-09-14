Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are living apart after the NFL great, 45, re negged on his plans to retire from professional football earlier this year, according to CNN. Another source familiar with the situation, said that Tom’s supermodel wife, 42, has reason to be disappointed. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

