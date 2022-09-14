ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bundchen
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady

Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Elle
People

Gisele Bündchen Feels Like Tom Brady 'Needs to Be Home' for Their Kids, Says Source

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are parents to son Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9, plus the NFL player's son Jack, 15, from a previous relationship Gisele Bündchen feels it's time for Tom Brady to be more present at home as his kids are growing older, a source tells PEOPLE. While Brady, 45, is back on the football field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after making the decision to unretire from the sport, the model, 42, would like Brady at home with their three kids, Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9 and stepson...
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Living Apart After ‘Broken’ Promises: ‘She Feels Lied To’

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are living apart after the NFL great, 45, re negged on his plans to retire from professional football earlier this year, according to CNN. Another source familiar with the situation, said that Tom’s supermodel wife, 42, has reason to be disappointed. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen's Frustration With Tom Brady's Football Career Is Barely Concealed in New Profile

For anyone following the marital saga of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady that is being played out publicly, then what the 42-year-old supermodel had to say in her latest interview might not surprise you. She is frustrated with putting her dreams on hold while her husband continues to pursue his — and we don’t blame her for wanting to put herself first. Bündchen happily moved to Boston, and later to Tampa, while her husband went full throttle with his NFL career. She thrived in taking care of their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son, Jack, 15,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Report: How Long Tom Brady, Gisele Have Been Living Separately

It's been no secret that Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele, are going through a bit of a rough patch since the quarterback's short-lived retirement. According to several reports, Brady spent the majority of his 11-day absence from the Bucs with his wife. However, it appears the pair went their separate ways shortly after their Bahamian getaway.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Tom Brady 'Knows This Is His Last Season If He Wants to Stay Married' to Gisele Bündchen: Source

Brady is "doing what he can do to smooth things over" with Bündchen, a source tells PEOPLE Tom Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the NFL "if he wants to stay married" to wife Gisele Bündchen, according to a source close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. On Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE that while the marriage between Brady and supermodel Bündchen, 42, is not "over by any means," the greatest quarterback in NFL history knows he will have to retire permanently from playing...
NFL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy