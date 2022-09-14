Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen Feels Like Tom Brady 'Needs to Be Home' for Their Kids, Says Source
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are parents to son Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9, plus the NFL player's son Jack, 15, from a previous relationship Gisele Bündchen feels it's time for Tom Brady to be more present at home as his kids are growing older, a source tells PEOPLE. While Brady, 45, is back on the football field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after making the decision to unretire from the sport, the model, 42, would like Brady at home with their three kids, Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9 and stepson...
Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Living Apart After ‘Broken’ Promises: ‘She Feels Lied To’
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are living apart after the NFL great, 45, re negged on his plans to retire from professional football earlier this year, according to CNN. Another source familiar with the situation, said that Tom’s supermodel wife, 42, has reason to be disappointed. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”
Gisele Bündchen's Frustration With Tom Brady's Football Career Is Barely Concealed in New Profile
For anyone following the marital saga of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady that is being played out publicly, then what the 42-year-old supermodel had to say in her latest interview might not surprise you. She is frustrated with putting her dreams on hold while her husband continues to pursue his — and we don’t blame her for wanting to put herself first. Bündchen happily moved to Boston, and later to Tampa, while her husband went full throttle with his NFL career. She thrived in taking care of their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son, Jack, 15,...
Tom Brady 'Knows This Is His Last Season If He Wants to Stay Married' to Gisele Bündchen: Source
Brady is "doing what he can do to smooth things over" with Bündchen, a source tells PEOPLE Tom Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the NFL "if he wants to stay married" to wife Gisele Bündchen, according to a source close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. On Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE that while the marriage between Brady and supermodel Bündchen, 42, is not "over by any means," the greatest quarterback in NFL history knows he will have to retire permanently from playing...
