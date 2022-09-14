ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old

SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. As the investigation unfolded, detectives concluded that Lodge […]
SUNSHINE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Sunshine, LA
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. James Parish jury indicts Vacherie man on murder, attempted murder charges

A St. James grand jury indicted 19-year-old Maurice Honor of Vacherie for the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted armed robbery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, St. James Parish deputies responded to the Vacherie area in reference to a shooting Nov. 4, 2021.
VACHERIE, LA
wbrz.com

Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording

BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing. The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Rape#Violent Crime#District Court
brproud.com

3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB.com

LSU Police arrest man accused of armed robbery, attempted murder

Two teens arrested in connection to fatal shooting at BREC park; Victim identified. Police say two 17-year-olds were arrested after 24-year-old Calvin Roberts was shot multiple times on Tuesday. Bus driver accused of kidnapping, stalking student turns himself in. Updated: 6 hours ago. A bus driver is in police custody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WWL

Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
METAIRIE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana bus driver turns himself in after allegedly kidnapping student

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, the Brusly Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Shortly after this article was posted, Taplin turned himself in at the Brusly Police Department. Taplin was accused of stalking and kidnapping a 13-year-old student who goes to school in the WBR School System. […]
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

Detectives seize 24 guns in St. Amant drug bust

ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Tuesday after a search at a St. Amant home led to the seizure of guns and drugs. The search of a Robin Trail Road home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 yielded the seizure of 24 guns and multiple drugs, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Detectives arrested Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.
SAINT AMANT, LA

