houmatimes.com
Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old
SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. As the investigation unfolded, detectives concluded that Lodge […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Vacherie man on murder, attempted murder charges
A St. James grand jury indicted 19-year-old Maurice Honor of Vacherie for the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted armed robbery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, St. James Parish deputies responded to the Vacherie area in reference to a shooting Nov. 4, 2021.
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
wbrz.com
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
wbrz.com
Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording
BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing. The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Police looking to identify double murder suspect spotted on video in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — There’s surveillance video that Terrebonne Parish authorities said shows the people responsible for a double murder. Authorities just need to know who they are. “Anytime something like this happens our guys work relentlessly, around the clock,” Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said. That...
Victim of deadly shooting found near O’Neal Lane; EBRSO investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Sept. 15, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The sheriff’s office later identified the victim as Erion Franklin, 20. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call around 6:25...
WAFB.com
LSU Police arrest man accused of armed robbery, attempted murder
Two teens arrested in connection to fatal shooting at BREC park; Victim identified. Police say two 17-year-olds were arrested after 24-year-old Calvin Roberts was shot multiple times on Tuesday. Bus driver accused of kidnapping, stalking student turns himself in. Updated: 6 hours ago. A bus driver is in police custody...
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
Louisiana town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
Arnaudville town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
Louisiana bus driver turns himself in after allegedly kidnapping student
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, the Brusly Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Shortly after this article was posted, Taplin turned himself in at the Brusly Police Department. Taplin was accused of stalking and kidnapping a 13-year-old student who goes to school in the WBR School System. […]
brproud.com
Detectives seize 24 guns in St. Amant drug bust
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Tuesday after a search at a St. Amant home led to the seizure of guns and drugs. The search of a Robin Trail Road home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 yielded the seizure of 24 guns and multiple drugs, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Detectives arrested Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.
wbrz.com
Victim fighting to get back stolen car after it ended up in towing yard
BATON ROUGE - Roy Johnson needs his car back. He's on oxygen 24 hours a day and uses that vehicle to get to appointments and the grocery store. Last month, he says his friend took his car to go pick up a prescription for him at the Walgreens on Government Street and South Acadian Thruway when she was carjacked.
theadvocate.com
In Baton Rouge park shooting, he tried saving victim's life: 'He was taking his last breath'
When shots rang out in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge park on Tuesday afternoon, a man who lives nearby said he rushed to the scene, stripped off his shirt and pressed it to the 24-year-old victim's heaving, bleeding chest. "He was gasping for air, taking his last breath,"...
