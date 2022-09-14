No legal precedent for reinstating blocked abortion law in Iowa, ACLU argues in court

Read full article on original website
Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart
A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
Washington Examiner
New Mexico governor directs $10 million in taxpayer money to build abortion clinic
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Wednesday that directs $10 million in taxpayer money to fund a new abortion clinic in the state to meet an expected rise in demand for the procedure. The clinic is to be built in southern New Mexico's Dona Ana...
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
"There are options for rape victims, the way I understand it, if a rape victim goes to a hospital," Republican Representative Doug Gilliam told Newsweek.
TODAY.com
What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion
On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions
Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance
A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
AOL Corp
La. woman, denied an abortion for fetus without skull, says she'll seek the procedure out of state
The ripple effect of the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade is being felt in Louisiana, where a woman says she was not able to terminate her pregnancy after being told that her unborn child would likely die due to a birth defect. Around 10 weeks into her...
Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case
An initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will remain on the ballot after a panel of judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals affirmed that the steps Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took to certify the petition were proper. A three-judge panel heard arguments Monday afternoon in Kansas City and ruled […] The post Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care
A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
Rape and incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill
A South Carolina Senate committee has removed exceptions for rape and incest from a bill banning nearly all abortions.
Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in on Thursday, doubling the $150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Ohio abortion law limiting most abortions temporarily blocked by judge
A judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state law in...
What Will Change If ‘Trigger’ Bans Take Effect in Tennessee, Idaho and Texas?
An empty room at a women’s health clinic in McAllen, Texas, April 29, 2022. (Callaghan O'Hare/The New York Times) Tennessee, Idaho and Texas are poised to enact so-called trigger laws Thursday, placing new restrictions on access to abortion for millions of women and in some cases adding punishments for doctors who perform the procedures.
International Business Times
U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban
The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
bloomberglaw.com
Abortion Pill Maker Eyes Changed Judiciary as It Mulls New Suit
Different courts pose challenges for FDA vs. state preemption. Generic abortion pill maker GenBioPro is searching for a new court to revive its battle against state restrictions, though the company’s hunt for a favorable judicial forum will prove complicated thanks to appointments from the Trump administration. Former President Donald...
