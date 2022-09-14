ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24

LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Pumpkin auction in Union County attracts crowd

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It's hard to say just how many pumpkins and gourds are at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. There are thousands of bins filled to the top, and everything goes to the highest bidder. Like the yearly Christmas tree auction held here, people come...
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lock Haven, PA
Lock Haven, PA
Education
Newswatch 16

SWEEP wetlands project in Sunbury gets more money

SUNBURY, Pa. — Until recently, part of North 6th Street in Sunbury was an overgrown mess of trees and plants. The eyesore was a magnet for crime. In 2018, former Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich had the idea to fix it up. The Sunbury Wetland Ecological Educational Park, or SWEEP, was born.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Emergency room to close at Berwick Hospital

BERWICK, Pa. — A lack of appropriate staffing is forcing the closure of an emergency department in Columbia County sooner than expected. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is closing the ER at Berwick Hospital Center beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. The hospital has been at the center of controversy...
BERWICK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Fresh Fruit#Tree Planting#K12#Education#Charity#Lock Haven University#Fairview Suites#Wnep
wkok.com

Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE

SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Apple season helped by rainy weather

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Eck Orchards, on Route 654 in Lycoming County, is enjoying the peak of apple season. Co-owner Beth Eck has been busy with customers. The farm offers more than 20 different varieties of apples. "We have McIntosh, Gala, and the Cortlands too. That is one of...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg residents fight extinction of rare dog breed

One of the world's rarest dog breeds—the Portuguese Barbado de Terceira (BDT)—is making a foothold in Lewisburg. The BDT breed originated more than 500 years ago as cattle herders in the Portuguese Azore Islands, according to the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA, a club started by Lewisburg residents and local BDT owners in 2021. The club is working to bring awareness to the breed as it verges on extinction...
LEWISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NorthcentralPA.com

Student charged with secretly recording professor

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student who recorded a conversation with his professor, then sent the recording to administrators believed he was receiving “secret messages of hate,” police say. BU officials contacted university police on Aug. 25 after receiving emails from 37-year-old Eric Allen Meier that contained an electronic recording, according to Officer Jeff Bachinger. Although the recording was muffled, they were able to identify the other person in...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Own a piece of Bloomsburg history

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Pizzeria donating $26K worth of pizzas

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Just last week, Newswatch 16 was there when Mark Mangiardi, the owner of Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport, fed an entire nursing home for free. Well, he is back at it this week. On Monday, he presented gift certificates for one free large pizza to every student...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman accused of banging on doors, breaking into Snyder County home

Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car. Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township. A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Narcotics stolen at nursing home

Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Stormwater infrastructure fee for Williamsport residents

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Williamsport will soon see a new fee on their utility bills. The revenue from the fee will go toward improving the city’s stormwater infrastructure. The Williamsport Sanitary Authority says the city’s stormwater infrastructure is in need of serious repairs. So, they’ve decided to enforce a monthly fee for residents […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy