Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
Pumpkin auction in Union County attracts crowd
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It's hard to say just how many pumpkins and gourds are at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. There are thousands of bins filled to the top, and everything goes to the highest bidder. Like the yearly Christmas tree auction held here, people come...
Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct
…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SWEEP wetlands project in Sunbury gets more money
SUNBURY, Pa. — Until recently, part of North 6th Street in Sunbury was an overgrown mess of trees and plants. The eyesore was a magnet for crime. In 2018, former Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich had the idea to fix it up. The Sunbury Wetland Ecological Educational Park, or SWEEP, was born.
Emergency room to close at Berwick Hospital
BERWICK, Pa. — A lack of appropriate staffing is forcing the closure of an emergency department in Columbia County sooner than expected. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is closing the ER at Berwick Hospital Center beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. The hospital has been at the center of controversy...
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
Church and community unite to work on unfinished home
ELYSBURG, Pa. — Kari and Josh Woodland are in the process of building a home in the Elysburg area. Last March, they signed a contract with Vision Home Builders, but the company stopped working on the house in December. In April of this year, Vision Home Builders suddenly announced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkok.com
Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE
SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
Apple season helped by rainy weather
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Eck Orchards, on Route 654 in Lycoming County, is enjoying the peak of apple season. Co-owner Beth Eck has been busy with customers. The farm offers more than 20 different varieties of apples. "We have McIntosh, Gala, and the Cortlands too. That is one of...
Lewisburg residents fight extinction of rare dog breed
One of the world's rarest dog breeds—the Portuguese Barbado de Terceira (BDT)—is making a foothold in Lewisburg. The BDT breed originated more than 500 years ago as cattle herders in the Portuguese Azore Islands, according to the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA, a club started by Lewisburg residents and local BDT owners in 2021. The club is working to bring awareness to the breed as it verges on extinction...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Student charged with secretly recording professor
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student who recorded a conversation with his professor, then sent the recording to administrators believed he was receiving “secret messages of hate,” police say. BU officials contacted university police on Aug. 25 after receiving emails from 37-year-old Eric Allen Meier that contained an electronic recording, according to Officer Jeff Bachinger. Although the recording was muffled, they were able to identify the other person in...
Milton teenager thriving with diabetes — Healthwatch 16
MILTON, Pa. — Mason Friese, 16, of Milton, does not remember life without Type 1 diabetes. He was diagnosed with the disease when he was a baby. "I was so young. We were just getting started on my life." The disease was something Mason struggled with. He constantly worried...
Own a piece of Bloomsburg history
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Pizzeria donating $26K worth of pizzas
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Just last week, Newswatch 16 was there when Mark Mangiardi, the owner of Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport, fed an entire nursing home for free. Well, he is back at it this week. On Monday, he presented gift certificates for one free large pizza to every student...
Woman accused of banging on doors, breaking into Snyder County home
Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car. Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township. A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls...
Narcotics stolen at nursing home
Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Stormwater infrastructure fee for Williamsport residents
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Williamsport will soon see a new fee on their utility bills. The revenue from the fee will go toward improving the city’s stormwater infrastructure. The Williamsport Sanitary Authority says the city’s stormwater infrastructure is in need of serious repairs. So, they’ve decided to enforce a monthly fee for residents […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0