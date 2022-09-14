Read full article on original website
Royal gift or 'stolen' gem? Calls for UK to return 500 carat Great Star of Africa diamond
Calls are growing in South Africa for Britain's royal family to return the world's largest known clear-cut diamond in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
The Boy Meets World Cast Finally Addressed The ‘Messed Up’ Reason Why Angela Was Kept Out Of The Series Finale
Years after the series finale, the Boy Meets World cast finally addressed the messed-up reason why Anglea wasn't in it.
A 'born and bred racist' recounts how he became a best-selling Christian author
Philip Yancey grew up a "born and bred" racist before becoming a best-selling Christian author. He explains how his views changed, and what it would take for White evangelicals to abandon Donald Trump.
Social media erupts after 'Jeopardy!' contestant allowed to change answer
“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings allowed a contestant to change his answer, but later denied a second contestant from doing the same.
I Figured Out What Season Of "That '70s Show" Is The Best One And Now It Seems So Obvious
One season really lent new meaning to "the same old thing that we did last week."
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Biden arrives in London to mourn the Queen
(CNN) — President Joe Biden arrived in London late Saturday for a two-day visit honoring Queen Elizabeth II, the long-reigning monarch he says "defined an era." Biden is joining leaders from dozens of other nations to pay their respects to the late sovereign, whom he met last year and declared afterward reminded him of his own mother.
'Stars, they're just like us!': Astrophysicist explains how new NASA images reveal the life cycle of stars and planets
New images of a stellar nursery in the Orion Nebula taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveal intricate details about how stars and planetary systems form. Astrophysicist Adam Frank joins CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield to explain.
The racist backlash to The Little Mermaid and Lord of The Rings is exhausting and extremely predictable
Two new adaptations of The Lord of the Rings and The Little Mermaid are prompting deep outrage and indignation among fans who are arguing that the projects’ increased diversity has weakened their faithfulness to the original story. Detractors of Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series, which debuted this...
