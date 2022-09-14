ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Tyler, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KLTV

Fort Hood families complain about housing conditions, say promised improvements never materialized

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Some families at Fort Hood told KWTX they’re frustrated with living conditions on post and tired of hearing promises of coming improvements. Lily Kelley and her family moved on post in October 2019, and not long after, they started getting sick. “Our daughter would get ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, just over and over again,” Kelley said.
FORT HOOD, TX
LoneStar 92

Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five

Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy