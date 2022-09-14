Read full article on original website
Related
balldurham.com
Duke football: Wallace Wade Stadium will be packed!
After a 2-0 start that includes a thrilling win on the road over Northwestern, people are taking notice of Duke football. The media is beginning to talk about them more and the ACC and a national award even recognized one player (Jaylen Stinson) for his performance last week. But most importantly, Duke Blue Devils fans have noticed in a big way. Wallace Wade Stadium is sold out for today’s game with North Carolina A&T.
UNC Basketball: Key takeaways from 2022-23 ACC schedule release
The ACC schedule is out for UNC Basketball, featuring some interesting matchups and stretches. What are some specific key takeaways for the Tar Heels?. UNC Basketball looked mediocre in the first half of ACC play and after losing to Pittsburgh at home, was potentially missing out on the NCAA Tournament altogether. However, the team won its final five regular season games (including at Duke), to solidify its postseason standing and the rest is history; the Tar Heels made it all the way to the national title game that season.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Games to keep an eye on today
Normally on Saturday morning during football season, this would be our how to watch post that let’s you know how to check out North Carolina’s game that day. However, the Tar Heels are off this week, getting a bye before their matchup with Notre Dame next weekend. The “Week Zero” matchup against Florida A&M gave UNC an extra week for the 12 games to be spread across. As a result, the Heels will get two bye weeks this year, and we’re crossing one off the list this weekend.
Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone
BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duke battles NC A&T in college football action
Check out photos from the Aggies against the Blue Devils in Durham, NC, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
CBS Sports
Watch Duke vs. North Carolina A&T: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The North Carolina A&T Aggies are staring down a pretty large 30.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Duke Blue Devils at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a loss.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Get Excited For TJ Power
Last week Duke secured what might be the final piece of its stellar 2023 recruiting class in TJ Power, a consensus 4* recruit ranked as high as a 5* (and the No. 21 player in his class) by Rivals. Power joins combo guards Caleb Foster and Jared McCain and forwards Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart in a class that is in pole position to be the No. 1 in the country, and could by season’s end consist of an almost unprecedented five Top 25 recruits.
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Graham falls in conference opener; Cummings game called off; Western, Williams win on the road
Graham was unable to build on the momentum after securing its first victory of the season last week. Bartlett Yancey had quite a bit to do with that. The Buccaneers stifled the penalty-plagued Red Devils in a 38-6 decision in Friday night’s Mid-Carolina Conference opener. “You control your own...
RELATED PEOPLE
No. 1 power forward attracts Duke recruiters
Montverde Academy (Fla.) is a prep powerhouse that has recently produced several Duke basketball talents. RJ Barrett in 2018. Dariq Whitehead in 2022. And Sean Stewart, a 2023 Blue Devil commit, transferred there for his upcoming senior season. Meanwhile, prime 2025 Duke target Cooper Flagg is at ...
WRAL
No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 5
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 5! Results from Week 4 can be found here. Carrboro (2-3): Lost to Trinity (Randolph County), 18-13 Up next: at Vance County (9/30) Northwood (2-3): Lost to Williams...
nccu.edu
NCCU Shines in 2023 U.S. News and World Report Rankings Report
University No. 14 among HBCUs in nation, No. 2 HBCU in state, Top 5 Public HBCU. North Carolina Central University (NCCU) continues to soar in the newest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best College rankings. NCCU earned the No. 14 spot among the top 20 Historically...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
The ‘winningest man in barbecue’ is coming to Raleigh. Here’s how to meet him.
Ahead of his appearance in Raleigh this weekend, celebrity pitmaster Myron Mixon weighs in on The N&O’s barbecue bracket and tells us what makes winning ‘cue.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Raleigh
Italian food fans always have a favorite go-to restaurant and dish. But, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone and try someplace new. If you live in Raleigh or just visiting, you have plenty of amazing Italian restaurants to choose from. The local chefs love to cook...
NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
FanSided
283K+
Followers
537K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0