Normally on Saturday morning during football season, this would be our how to watch post that let’s you know how to check out North Carolina’s game that day. However, the Tar Heels are off this week, getting a bye before their matchup with Notre Dame next weekend. The “Week Zero” matchup against Florida A&M gave UNC an extra week for the 12 games to be spread across. As a result, the Heels will get two bye weeks this year, and we’re crossing one off the list this weekend.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO