Durham, NC

balldurham.com

Duke football: Wallace Wade Stadium will be packed!

After a 2-0 start that includes a thrilling win on the road over Northwestern, people are taking notice of Duke football. The media is beginning to talk about them more and the ACC and a national award even recognized one player (Jaylen Stinson) for his performance last week. But most importantly, Duke Blue Devils fans have noticed in a big way. Wallace Wade Stadium is sold out for today’s game with North Carolina A&T.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Key takeaways from 2022-23 ACC schedule release

The ACC schedule is out for UNC Basketball, featuring some interesting matchups and stretches. What are some specific key takeaways for the Tar Heels?. UNC Basketball looked mediocre in the first half of ACC play and after losing to Pittsburgh at home, was potentially missing out on the NCAA Tournament altogether. However, the team won its final five regular season games (including at Duke), to solidify its postseason standing and the rest is history; the Tar Heels made it all the way to the national title game that season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football: Games to keep an eye on today

Normally on Saturday morning during football season, this would be our how to watch post that let’s you know how to check out North Carolina’s game that day. However, the Tar Heels are off this week, getting a bye before their matchup with Notre Dame next weekend. The “Week Zero” matchup against Florida A&M gave UNC an extra week for the 12 games to be spread across. As a result, the Heels will get two bye weeks this year, and we’re crossing one off the list this weekend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone

BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
BOONE, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Get Excited For TJ Power

Last week Duke secured what might be the final piece of its stellar 2023 recruiting class in TJ Power, a consensus 4* recruit ranked as high as a 5* (and the No. 21 player in his class) by Rivals. Power joins combo guards Caleb Foster and Jared McCain and forwards Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart in a class that is in pole position to be the No. 1 in the country, and could by season’s end consist of an almost unprecedented five Top 25 recruits.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

No. 1 power forward attracts Duke recruiters

Montverde Academy (Fla.) is a prep powerhouse that has recently produced several Duke basketball talents. RJ Barrett in 2018. Dariq Whitehead in 2022. And Sean Stewart, a 2023 Blue Devil commit, transferred there for his upcoming senior season. Meanwhile, prime 2025 Duke target Cooper Flagg is at ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville

Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
CREEDMOOR, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 5

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 5! Results from Week 4 can be found here. Carrboro (2-3): Lost to Trinity (Randolph County), 18-13 Up next: at Vance County (9/30) Northwood (2-3): Lost to Williams...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Shines in 2023 U.S. News and World Report Rankings Report

University No. 14 among HBCUs in nation, No. 2 HBCU in state, Top 5 Public HBCU. North Carolina Central University (NCCU) continues to soar in the newest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best College rankings. NCCU earned the No. 14 spot among the top 20 Historically...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh

Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Raleigh

Italian food fans always have a favorite go-to restaurant and dish. But, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone and try someplace new. If you live in Raleigh or just visiting, you have plenty of amazing Italian restaurants to choose from. The local chefs love to cook...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
RALEIGH, NC
