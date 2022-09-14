Read full article on original website
Related
Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos
While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History: Who Are Her Ex-Husbands?
Hollywood royalty! Whoopi Goldberg has quite the reputation, both on and off the screen. As an actress and film producer, she is most well-known for her roles in Sister Act, The Color Purple and Ghost, as well as her longstanding cohosting duties on The View. She is the first African American woman to earn the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'
Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends. The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look." "I had eyebrows as a little...
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve
Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle
Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Richard Simmons seen in last photos before vanishing from public life hiding under a blanket after hospital stay
WEIGHT-loss guru Richard Simmons was pictured hiding under a blanket - almost three years after he mysteriously vanished from the public eye. The fitness enthusiast was snapped arriving at his Los Angeles home on April 20, 2017, following a hospital stay. Simmons, who was wearing a white baseball cap, was...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
People
321K+
Followers
52K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0