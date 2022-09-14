ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
RadarOnline

‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle

Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
