'I couldn't ask for a better crew.' Family reunites with Nassau officers who helped deliver baby

By , and News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A family reunited with the Nassau police officers who helped to deliver their baby at their new home last month.

Bobby Moore and DeShay Thomas were moving into their new home in early August, three weeks before Thomas' due date. However, her contractions began on their drive to their new place.

“We didn't expect the baby until three weeks from [then], and we just moved from the city into Baldwin Harbor. So, we were basically cleaning up and unpacking things,” Moore says.

“As soon as I stood up there was pressure and I screamed to my husband, ‘The baby is coming,’” Thomas says.

Moore called 911. Nassau police officers and medics arrived within minutes.

“They were respectful, courteous, and I couldn't ask for a better crew to be at our home at that time,” Moore says.

When first responders Kevin Salvadori, Brian Carney and Tonya Whilchez got to the home they realized there was no time to try and make it to the hospital.

“I needed her to get in the mindset that this is happening here and now,” Whilchez says.

While none of the responding officers had ever delivered a baby before, their training kicked in and the family's third child arrived in no time.

Thomas and her baby Ivy Marie were transported to the hospital after the successful home delivery.

“It was an awesome experience. Once the baby came out, it happened pretty quick,” says Officer Brian Carney.

The police department gave out toys to all three of the couple’s children.

Bronx family says loved one is stuck in coma in the Dominican Republic

A Bronx family’s concerns are growing as they say their loved one is stranded in the Dominican Republic in a coma. His sister, Yvonne Davenport, is concerned about her 29-year-old brother Melson Garcia, who went on vacation to the Dominican Republic and fell ill in his hotel room on Monday night.
BRONX, NY
