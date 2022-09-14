Read full article on original website
DMPD: Weather conditions, excessive speed led to fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release. DMPD officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on the 1400 block of E. MLK Jr. Parkway at around 10:26 a.m. Saturday.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Suspect Apprehended Following Chase Near Stuart Friday Night
Stuart Police are asking for the public’s help with reporting following a chase Friday evening. According to the Stuart Police Department, a chase Friday evening ended west of the city on HIghway 6, or White Pole Road. Following the vehicle chase, the suspect then fled on foot and attempted to enter several other vehicles in the area. The suspect was apprehended a short time later and there’s no danger to the public at this time.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 17
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tabetha Suzanne Tingwald, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation. Officers responded to a report of a burglary with assault in the 700 block of 18th Street. September 13, 2022.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-80 near Stuart. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes on the interstate between mile markers 88 and 93 near Stuart is blocked because of a crash that happened earlier Saturday morning. Traffic may be slow when approaching the area.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Kinnick Arrested on Warrant from Alleged December 2020 Incident
A Grand Junction man was arrested for a December 2020 incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 73-year-old Robert Kinnick on a warrant for a Class D Felony for leaving a scene of an accident-resulting in death. The charge stems from an incident that happened on December 15, 2020. The Iowa State Patrol reports that Kinnick was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and was headed northbound on 16th Street North in Grand Junction around 8:10pm.
One injured after shots fired at party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child
A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Police Department Transitions To New Duty Pistols For All Officers
Officers with the Carroll Police Department are now carrying new duty sidearms as part of a departmentwide effort to improve accuracy and situational awareness. According to Captain Ethan Kathol, this is the second service pistol change for the department in the last 10 years. Previously, officers used .40-caliber pistols and switched to the more common 9mm Glock 17 around 2016. Kathol says the transition now is from iron sights to a more modern red dot system.
Lenox man killed in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County
(Dallas Co) A Lenox man died in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County Monday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound on 150th Street from S Avenue when, for an unknown reason, the pickup left the roadway and struck a field drive causing the pickup to overturn. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and sustained fatal injuries.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 16
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mit Ochuwenis, 28, of 1333 College Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Monica Lyon, 45, of 850 N. 22nd St., Fort Dodge, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. *A criminal charge is...
yourfortdodge.com
One Person Injured in Train Vs. Car Accident in Rural Webster County
One man was reportedly injured in a n accident last night after he didn’t yield for a train. The call came into Webster County Dispatch at around 6pm and emergency crews from Vincent and Fort Dodge arrived on the scene shortly after and an individual was transported to the hospital.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for alleged assault with baseball bat
A Perry man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with an incident on Monday in which he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted another Perry man with a baseball bat. Brandon Jacob Sanchez, 28, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse...
Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Release Photos of Pappajohn Sculpture Park Vandals
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspects of an August act of vandalism. Police are releasing the following surveillance photos of people they want to identify in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism on August 17. Several glass panels were damaged on...
Man critically injured when motorcycle and van collide in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday night in a crash on Des Moines’ southeast side. It happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Evergreen Avenue, said Sgt. Paul Parizek, the Public Information Officer for the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle and a […]
Iowa high school victim of swatting, prank 911 call
DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
