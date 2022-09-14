Read full article on original website
Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked
As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
A Senate candidate's new ad is latest example of Republicans attempting to deflect abortion attacks
The Republican nominee for US Senate in Washington both touted her "pro-life" anti-abortion view and asserted her opposition to a federal abortion ban in a new ad on Thursday, as Republican congressional candidates in tough races across the country attempt to defuse an issue that could cost them.
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives
A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
First it was Trump, now McConnell’s taking fire from Rick Scott over GOP Senate chances
Sen. Rick Scott, the NRSC chief, is hitting back at McConnell’s statement downgrading GOP chances of retaking the Senate. Trump also took aim at McConnell in an interview with a conservative talk show host.
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
NBC’s Alcindor says Republican women voting Democrat for first time over new ‘enthusiasm' on abortion
NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor claimed on Wednesday that she has spoken to a number of Republican women that are voting Democrat for the first time because of "enthusiasm" surrounding abortion. During an appearance on MSNBC, Alcindor was asked what kind of challenges Republicans are facing when it comes...
Pelosi On Abortion: Some Republicans Think 'Life Begins At The Candlelight Dinner'
Many GOP senators don't want to talk about Lindsey Graham's national abortion ban bill because of "conflict" in their party, said the House speaker.
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate
Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
Midterms Forecast for House and Senate With Two Months to Go
A divided Congress looks increasingly likely as Democrats and Republicans enter the final phase of the 2022 campaign.
Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state
Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
Trump ally’s victory in New Hampshire GOP primary completes Senate battleground map
CNN — New Hampshire Republicans’ decision to nominate Don Bolduc to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan locks in the final key matchup in November’s battle for control of the Senate. Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has embraced former President Donald Trump’s election denialism, will...
Critics question McConnell's leadership as GOP's Senate prospects dim
With just weeks to go before the midterm elections, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) detractors are criticizing his leadership as shifting forecasts suggest the party will have a more difficult time winning a majority in the upper chamber than previously expected.
Democrats Gaining Ground In Race For The House: Polls, Experts
Democrats are closing the gap in the heated race to control the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, according to recent surveys and political analysts. Though Republicans are generally still expected to take a majority in the House — for now — the races are growing tighter.
Rick Scott won't commit to backing McConnell as GOP Senate leader
AVENTURA, FLA. – National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott this week declined to back Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for another term as leader of the Senate Republicans. Scott was asked by Fox News Digital at the National Conservatism Conference if he supported McConnell in the leadership position next...
