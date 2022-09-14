ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Border Patrol agents seize meth worth nearly $2M in Washington

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnwGH_0hvauFC600

BLAINE, Wash. — Border Patrol agents in Blaine, Washington, intercepted nearly 450 pounds of crystal methamphetamine Friday night in a residential area near the Canadian border.

According to a news release, agents with the Blaine Station encountered an abandoned Hummer H3 containing several large duffel bags at around 10 p.m.

Investigators searched the bags and discovered a white, crystalline substance that field-tested positive as methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million, the agency confirmed.

“Vigilant and steadfast, Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents secure and protect our nation from those who wish to do us harm,” Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller stated.

“This seizure is an excellent example of their commitment to this honorable mission by taking nearly 450 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets,” he added.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blaine, WA
Blaine, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
kpug1170.com

Man sentenced for running Whatcom County catalytic converter theft ring

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The gears of justice are slowly turning for a crime that takes just seconds to commit. A man arrested in 2019 for running a catalytic converter theft ring in Whatcom County has just been sentenced after pleading guilty. Court records state that investigators arrested Shawn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Border#The Blaine Station#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXRO.com

74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
MONTESANO, WA
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Fire displaces 5 and damages 2 Maple Falls residences

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Apache Drive in Maple Falls about 11:50pm on Thursday, September 15th, due to reports of a residential structure fire. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Fire Chief Jerry DeBruin told Whatcom News the first firefighters arrived 4 minutes...
MAPLE FALLS, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Local Nonprofit Health Center Prescribes Empathy for Confronting the Crisis of Homelessness

Homelessness has been on the rise across the country since 2016. In places like Whatcom County, the lack of available housing makes homelessness an even more prevalent and visible issue. Most Washingtonians can relate to the sense that housing opportunities are becoming further and further out of reach. The economics of post-pandemic life and the high cost of living in our region have deepened financial worries for everyone. As inflation and interest rate changes threaten to worsen the housing market and exacerbate challenges for small business owners, economic tensions lead to stress that can result in conflict. Negative interactions between housed and unhoused people are particularly discouraging for anyone hoping we can come together as a community to end homelessness.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
89K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy