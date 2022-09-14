ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

"I gotta shine right out the gate": See Niecy Nash-Betts shine in 'The Rookie: Feds' trailer

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9ebl_0hvatSO600

On Wednesday, ABC dropped the first full trailer to its spin-off The Rookie: Feds. As previously reported, Niecy Nash-Betts stars in the series, reprising her Rookie role of Simone Clark, a plain-talking newbie FBI agent.

The flagship show's John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion, also appears in the new clip, showing there will be crossover between the two Los Angeles-based programs.

"I need outside-the-box thinkers who keep things low-key, and that's just not you," says Simone's new boss, the by-the-book Special Agent Matthew Garza, played by Felix Solis.

A colleague advises Simone to not ruffle any feathers during her six-month probationary period, to which the new fed replies, "I don't got that kinda time. I'm not 25! I gotta shine right out the gate!"

She proves it later in the trailer by snagging some of a fleeing suspect's DNA underneath her perfectly done acrylic nails -- appropriate for the former Claws star. "Pretty good, right?" she laughs.

The show kicks off September 27 on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie: Feds’: See Niecy Nash-Betts in First Full-Length Trailer (VIDEO)

Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts) needs to prove herself in her new Rookie spinoff this fall. ABC has released the first full-length trailer for The Rookie: Feds, introducing the colleagues with whom the oldest rookie in the FBI will be working. It shows just why Simone is described as a force of nature. Plus, it introduces Matthew Garza’s (Felix Solis) new special unit, which is counter to the rest of the FBI’s ethos. That’s the point, he explains. “The bureau needs an upgrade: less process, more police work.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Rookie: Feds: Niecy Nash-Betts Makes Herself Part of an FBI 'Upgrade' in ABC Spinoff's Full Trailer

Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI, will be part of an “upgrade” to the Bureau — whether they like it or not! — as revealed in a full-length trailer for The Rookie: Feds, ABC’s upcoming offshoot of (you guessed it) The Rookie. The Rookie: Feds (yes, the colon is officially back!) stars Niecy Nash-Betts as the charmingly headstrong Simone, who was introduced in a springtime two-parter of The Rookie. In that backdoor pilot, Officer John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlisted the onetime guidance counselor’s help when one of her former students...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Felix Solis
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Fbi Agent#Abc#Fbi#Claws
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'

The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
102.5 The Bone

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. Sins of Our Mother: Learn the unbelievable story of Lori Valley through the testimony of her surviving son Colby in the true crime documentary. Do Revenge: Two teenage girls make a secret pact to go...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kevin Bray Strikes First-Look Deal With FX

Director Kevin Bray is cementing his relationship with FX. Bray, who has directed episodes of The Americans, Snowfall and The Patient, has struck a first-look deal with FX Productions. Next up for Bray, he will serve as a director and exec producer on FX’s upcoming The Sterling Affairs, the limited series about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling starring Laurence Fishburne, Ed O’Neill and Jacki Weaver. Under the deal, Bray will develop new content for the network. Bray, who was recently nominated for a DGA award for his directing on Succession, began his career as a music video director before directing episodes of series...
NFL
People

Law & Order Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni

Hugh Dancy teases the historic, three-hour Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime "crossover on steroids," also starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston and more In the criminal justice system ... things are about to get epic. As part of a historic crossover event, the squads from Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will join forces in a supersized premiere next week — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look! Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston, Ice T, Jeffrey Donovan are among the...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Report Says ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Full of Behind-the-Scenes Drama During Prolonged Production

Fans will have to wait a while longer to see Jason Sudeikis back as Ted Lasso. Production on Season 3 of the feel-good Apple TV+ series has been significantly delayed due to a myriad of challenges, according to a new report by Puck. Originally slated to begin filming in September 2021, production on the 12-episode season was delayed until March 2022, with shifting character arcs and script changes pushing into April 2022. Location shoots, including a sequence at the Chelsea Football Club stadium, were complicated following the club’s Russian owner being forced to sell the team over the invasion of Ukraine. “Ted...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’

Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland star as a married couple in the upcoming film The Curse Of Bridge Hollow. Set to premiere on October 14 on Netflix, the spooky, spirited film also stars Stranger Things actress, Priah Ferguson, as their rebellious daughter. In the trailer, the family moves from buzzy Brooklyn to a small town named Bridge Hollow. Ferguson’s character is apprehensive about the move and is encouraged by her on-screen parents to stay open-minded. More from VIBE.comKerry Washington Stars In Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil'Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon' Headed To STARZKelly Rowland Reacts To Viral...
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy