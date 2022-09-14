Read full article on original website
Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces proclamation for MIA & POW Day
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A proclamation that honors soldiers was announced in Jackson Friday morning. Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces the proclamation for “MIA and POW Day” that continues the national recognition in Madison County. Mayor Massey shares his passion for the veterans and their service...
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
Local pastors hold prayer vigil honoring Eliza Fletcher in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered in downtown Jackson to pay tribute to Eliza Fletcher and pray for her family. The prayer group prayed for the kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s loved ones. The group also prayed for the City of Memphis, Jackson, and those who also enjoy...
JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year
JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
Cruising for a Cause
JACKSON, Tenn.–Vehicles in the community cruised in to help bring in donations for one local nonprofit. The Salvation Army hosted a Cruise In and Car Show on Saturday morning. It’s part of the efforts to bring in donations for their new campaign, “Raise The Roof.”. The money...
FHU Theatre to present ‘Holmes And Watson’ this month
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A mystery filled with twists, turns and red herrings is coming to the stage in Henderson this month. FHU Theatre will present their production of “Holmes And Watson” from September 29 through October 1. The stage play focuses on Dr. John Watson’s quest to...
Ernestine Thompson
Funeral service for Ernestine Thompson, age 87, will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Pentecostal House of Prayer in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Thompson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Northbrooke Healthcare & Rehab Center. Visitation for Mrs. Thompson will be...
Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
Local Middle School Comes Together To Bring In Donations
JACKSON, Tenn–One local school is getting creative to bring in donations that will benefit both students and teachers. North parkway middle school hosted a fun 5-k run Saturday. Candice Frison is the chair of the 5-k and shares the impact the event will have on the school. “This is...
Hub City hosts its second Community Clean Up Day
JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson, along with Keep Jackson Beautiful, started the city wide cleanup days within Jackson. Leilani Mills, Director of Health and Sanitation shares the success of the first clean up day. “Our first event we had over 200 items, so we had lots of tires, lots of mattresses. Lots of pieces of furniture.”
Substance abuse prevention focus of two-day summit in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local coalition is educating organizations on the war on drugs. The Jackson-Madison Prevention Coalition hosted their 2nd Annual Prevention Summit in Jackson. “We focus on substance use prevention just across the whole spectrum,” said JMPC Coordinator Kirsten Wilson. “We do tobacco, alcohol, prescription drugs, stimulants...
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard
JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
Union City police link vehicle to two shootings, seek public assistance
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating two shootings. According to a social media post by the department, police investigated two shootings on Saturday, September 10 and determined they were linked by the vehicles involved. Police are currently trying...
