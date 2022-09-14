ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
JACKSON, TN
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

Cruising for a Cause

JACKSON, Tenn.–Vehicles in the community cruised in to help bring in donations for one local nonprofit. The Salvation Army hosted a Cruise In and Car Show on Saturday morning. It’s part of the efforts to bring in donations for their new campaign, “Raise The Roof.”. The money...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

FHU Theatre to present ‘Holmes And Watson’ this month

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A mystery filled with twists, turns and red herrings is coming to the stage in Henderson this month. FHU Theatre will present their production of “Holmes And Watson” from September 29 through October 1. The stage play focuses on Dr. John Watson’s quest to...
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Ernestine Thompson

Funeral service for Ernestine Thompson, age 87, will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Pentecostal House of Prayer in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Thompson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Northbrooke Healthcare & Rehab Center. Visitation for Mrs. Thompson will be...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Local Middle School Comes Together To Bring In Donations

JACKSON, Tenn–One local school is getting creative to bring in donations that will benefit both students and teachers. North parkway middle school hosted a fun 5-k run Saturday. Candice Frison is the chair of the 5-k and shares the impact the event will have on the school. “This is...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hub City hosts its second Community Clean Up Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson, along with Keep Jackson Beautiful, started the city wide cleanup days within Jackson. Leilani Mills, Director of Health and Sanitation shares the success of the first clean up day. “Our first event we had over 200 items, so we had lots of tires, lots of mattresses. Lots of pieces of furniture.”
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Substance abuse prevention focus of two-day summit in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local coalition is educating organizations on the war on drugs. The Jackson-Madison Prevention Coalition hosted their 2nd Annual Prevention Summit in Jackson. “We focus on substance use prevention just across the whole spectrum,” said JMPC Coordinator Kirsten Wilson. “We do tobacco, alcohol, prescription drugs, stimulants...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Union City police link vehicle to two shootings, seek public assistance

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating two shootings. According to a social media post by the department, police investigated two shootings on Saturday, September 10 and determined they were linked by the vehicles involved. Police are currently trying...
UNION CITY, TN

