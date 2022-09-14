ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Air, ground ambulances respond to multiple-vehicle crash in Antioch

ANTIOCH -- A major crash involving multiple vehicles appears to have resulted in a number of serious injuries.The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the crash was in the area of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive just north of Interstate Highway 580.Both air and ground ambulances were responding to the scene, Con Fire said in a tweet at 4:21 p.m.East County Today reported on its Facebook page that a vehicle had crashed into a home and that at least three children were hurt.Con Fire urged people to avoid the area.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
ANTIOCH, CA
climaterwc.com

Driver clocked going 72 mph in 35 mph zone in Redwood City

A driver traveling on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police. An RCPD motor unit had been conducting traffic enforcement in the area and stopped the vehicle. Police shared the incident on social media and urged drivers to slow...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed after falling onto BART tracks identified as Oakland resident

OAKLAND -- The motorcyclist killed Friday in Oakland in a collision involving a BART train was a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, police said. The man's name was not immediately available. On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 24th Street and Northgate Avenue. Responding officers learned a motorcycle was traveling west on 24th Street when the driver lost control while crossing Northgate Avenue and hit the curb. The motorcyclist ended up on the BART tracks and was struck by a passing train. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the incident is still under investigation. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 people pulled from water in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco; 1 critical

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco Friday. In one incident, an adult was taken to the emergency room and was reported to be in critical condition Friday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.At the same location, two additional adults were rescued and treated at the scene. Firefighters said those two victims were in stable condition. The incidents required the aid of several units and five rescue swimmers, according to the fire department. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Balcony collapse at Daly City home sends 2 kids, 2 adults to hospital

DALY CITY -- Four people were hurt Friday when a balcony they were standing on collapsed at a home in Daly City, authorities said.The North County Fire Authority (NCFA) alerted in a Twitter post at 1:31 p.m. about a "multi-casualty incident" at a home on the 400 block of Westmoor Ave. In a later press statement, NCFA said the firefighters who arrived found two-story, single-family home with a balcony that had collapsed in the front of the home. Two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed, they were treated by firefighter/paramedics at the scene, NCFA said. All four were taken to a trauma center and their conditions were not immediately known.A building inspector was called to the scene to help in the investigation.Traffic in the area was impacted but has since returned to normal, NCFA said.
DALY CITY, CA
KTLA

4-6 people injured after car crashes into Bay Area Trader Joe’s

Four-to-six people are injured after a car crashed into a Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KTLA sister station KRON4. The store is located at 22224 Redwood Road. CHP said a silver Toyota Avalon drove through the entrance of the store and ended up at the checkout lanes. Four […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA

