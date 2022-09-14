Letter to the Editor: Silverthorne needs its own fire station and better EMS service

State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO