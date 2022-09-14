Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank
The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts of one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports has B1G coach, assistant on hot seat heading into Week 3
Iowa’s head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz are coaches who are considered on the hot seat by 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello going into Week 3. Marcello did not hold back on Iowa (1-1) and the offense as it could be the reason for the team to have an underwhelming season.
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game
Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
Why Did Two Hawkeye Legends Stop in E. Iowa Last Night? [PHOTOS]
It can only be said so many times that the Iowa Hawkeyes' football offense is absolutely dreadful. Pair Kirk Ferentz's unwillingness to go to backup Alex Padilla, Spencer Petras' yips, the offensive line's ineptitude in protection, and the Cameo prank pulled on Fran McCaffrey and Bob Stoops, and it's tough to see things get much worse.
lastwordonsports.com
Quarterback Decision Prompts Concern as Iowa Hosts Nevada
Three out of 29. That ratio equates to just over 10%. It represents Iowa’s success rate on passing downs this season. Passing downs are defined as second down with eight or more yards to go, or third down with five or more yards to go. In those situations, a successful pass gives you one of two things: third and under two yards, or a first down, respectively. Just three times out of 29 attempts in the first two games of the season was Iowa successful, as it’s defined. This is just one of the reasons why the Hawkeye offense ranks 131st out of 131 teams in the FBS.
Hawkeyes’ Fran McCaffery explains his viral ‘Brian’ video
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery issued a statement after videos he and former Hawkeyes football player and assistant Bob Stoops made for fans went viral this week. “I agreed to do Cameo on a regular basis to raise money for Coaches vs. Cancer,” McCaffery said. “I would never do anything to disparage any Hawkeye program […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa to welcome former assistant coach as honorary captain versus Nevada
Iowa will welcome back former assistant coach Carl Jackson as an honorary captain for the game against Nevada in Week 3. It is common for most teams to have an honorary captain for games and Iowa will take part in this tradition by honoring someone with a long history at Iowa. Jackson retired from coaching in February 2008 and his last season at Iowa was 2007.
What are Iowa basketball's chances with its key 2024 targets inside 247Sports' updated Top-150?
How much traction does Iowa have with its targets inside 247Sports' updated top-150 rankings for 2024?
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
KCCI.com
Football Friday Night: Week four highlights and scores
It's week four of Football Friday Night! You can find scores and updates here. The Wild Card game of the week is Grand View Christian at Baxter. Des Moines Christian at Greene County, 22-30 FINAL. SE Valley at OABCIG, 8-7 1st Quarter. Spirit Lake at Pocahontas, 47-6 FINAL. Chariton at...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa secretary of state candidates disagree on how to handle voting restrictions, election deniers
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians. Pate is running for a fourth...
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
who13.com
Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon
You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
