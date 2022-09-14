ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
mansionglobal.com

Live Like Vice President Kamala Harris in This Washington, D.C., Condo

Location: Washington, D.C. This renovated three-bedroom condo is in the 10-story Westlight complex in the convenient West End neighborhood of Washington, D.C.—the same building where Vice President Kamala Harris once lived. Ms. Harris sold her two-bedroom condo at the 71-unit Westlight building for $1.85 million, just below the $2...
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams GOP governors for ‘dereliction of duty’ as more migrants sent to her residence

Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed Republican governors transporting migrants to progressive, including her Washington, DC residence, for their “dereliction of duty”. Speaking to Vice News on Friday, Ms Harris said “these are political stunts with real human beings who are fleeing harm”.The vice president was asked if she could understand the point Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott were trying to make by sending migrants to several areas, including Washington, DC, New York City, and Martha’s Vineyard, Masschusetts. “They’re playing games,” she said. “I mean, do you know what’s happening in Venezuela right now? There...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory on Thursday. Abbott announced Thursday that the buses dropped off over 100 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela. He claimed that the buses were sent to get back at the Biden administration for its border policies.
TEXAS STATE
#University At Buffalo#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ub#The White House
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden heads abroad as immigrant issue bubbles

PREVIEWING BIDEN’S TRIP — “The midterms may be closely approaching. But JOE BIDEN’s focus, for the next week at least, will be firmly on matters overseas,” Jonathan Lemire writes. On Saturday, Biden heads to the U.K. for QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s funeral on Monday. While there, he’s expected to meet privately a number of allies, including Britain’s new PM, LIZ TRUSS.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Brian Kilmeade: How the Biden administration is 'gaslighting' Americans

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained how the Biden administration is "gaslighting" American citizens in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: For the last 25 years as an anchor at Fox, I've been accustomed to debating policy with intelligent people, digging into different issues on opposite sides on all things. But since the president hired his posse to take over Washington, the debate has shifted from policy to reality. The Biden administration is gaslighting America — not only with their ill-conceived agenda, but they are trying to make us believe that what we actually see and are experiencing is not happening at all.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees

SAN DIEGO (AP) — When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian...
IMMIGRATION

