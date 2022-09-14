Read full article on original website
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
A new poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats and some swing voters to replace President Joe Biden if he chooses not to seek re-election in 2024. The Echelon Insights poll shows 21% of those surveyed prefer Harris, which gives her a healthy seven-point...
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Vice President Kamala Harris if 'threat from within' is a bigger threat than 9/11
NBC's Chuck Todd asked Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview that aired on Sunday if the "threat from within" the U.S. was a bigger threat than the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Todd noted that Sunday was the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and added "not quite 20 years after...
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
mansionglobal.com
Live Like Vice President Kamala Harris in This Washington, D.C., Condo
Location: Washington, D.C. This renovated three-bedroom condo is in the 10-story Westlight complex in the convenient West End neighborhood of Washington, D.C.—the same building where Vice President Kamala Harris once lived. Ms. Harris sold her two-bedroom condo at the 71-unit Westlight building for $1.85 million, just below the $2...
Media critics not buying 'startling' Biden White House efforts to blame Trump for COVID school woes
The Biden administration is using "revisionist history" to cast blame on former President Trump for COVID-era school closures that hurt American children, according to media onlookers who remember that Democrats were the ones petrified of in-person learning during the pandemic. "It really is quite startling for the White House press...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Trump Or Biden For Next President? Most Americans Don't Want Either, New Poll Finds
Former President Donald Trump and the incumbent President Joe Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in 2024, but the former U.S. leader’s support base among Republicans is still firm, revealed a recent poll. What Happened: The poll carried out by new Harvard CAPS/Harris indicated that 67% of the...
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
Personal aide and "loyal confidant" to President Joe Biden, Stephen Goepfert is departing the White House for the Department of Transportation, CNN reports.
Kamala Harris slams GOP governors for ‘dereliction of duty’ as more migrants sent to her residence
Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed Republican governors transporting migrants to progressive, including her Washington, DC residence, for their “dereliction of duty”. Speaking to Vice News on Friday, Ms Harris said “these are political stunts with real human beings who are fleeing harm”.The vice president was asked if she could understand the point Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott were trying to make by sending migrants to several areas, including Washington, DC, New York City, and Martha’s Vineyard, Masschusetts. “They’re playing games,” she said. “I mean, do you know what’s happening in Venezuela right now? There...
Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory on Thursday. Abbott announced Thursday that the buses dropped off over 100 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela. He claimed that the buses were sent to get back at the Biden administration for its border policies.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Biden heads abroad as immigrant issue bubbles
PREVIEWING BIDEN’S TRIP — “The midterms may be closely approaching. But JOE BIDEN’s focus, for the next week at least, will be firmly on matters overseas,” Jonathan Lemire writes. On Saturday, Biden heads to the U.K. for QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s funeral on Monday. While there, he’s expected to meet privately a number of allies, including Britain’s new PM, LIZ TRUSS.
Jimmy Discusses Kamala Harris’ Climate Change Hypocrisy On ‘Fox and Friends First’
During an appearance on “Fox and Friends First”, Jimmy shares his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris jet-setting to an event in Buffalo, York which focused on the Biden administration’s green agenda. Plus, check out the podcast if you missed any of Wednesday’s show!
Kamala Harris appears to promote MLK assassination conspiracy theory
Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire after she appeared to promote a conspiracy theory that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 because he wanted to unite the civil rights movement with workers against the government's wishes.
Opinion: Trump Is Now Scrambling for an Effective Strategy—He Is No Longer Protected by the Presidency!
"Facing serious legal peril in the documents investigation, the former president has turned to his old playbook of painting himself as persecuted amid legal and political stumbles." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer.
UB students react: VP Harris' visit and politics
The student reaction to the Vice President’s visit at the University at Buffalo was much like the political divide, mixed. Many students weren’t interested, but those lined up to see her wanted to know what she said.
Brian Kilmeade: How the Biden administration is 'gaslighting' Americans
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained how the Biden administration is "gaslighting" American citizens in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: For the last 25 years as an anchor at Fox, I've been accustomed to debating policy with intelligent people, digging into different issues on opposite sides on all things. But since the president hired his posse to take over Washington, the debate has shifted from policy to reality. The Biden administration is gaslighting America — not only with their ill-conceived agenda, but they are trying to make us believe that what we actually see and are experiencing is not happening at all.
New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees
SAN DIEGO (AP) — When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian...
