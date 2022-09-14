ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
BRISTOL, TN
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Chris Buescher takes Bristol as playoff field trimmed to 12

Chris Buescher became the third non-playoff driver in the postseason to race to the checkers first, winning Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. In the third race of the playoffs, Buescher's No. 17 Ford beat Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet by just...
BRISTOL, TN
FOX Sports

Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation

Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR's championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Chase
Speedway Digest

Magic of Lights® Holiday Display at Homestead-Miami Speedway Back for Second Year With Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are...
SPEEDWAY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Motor Speedway#Kansas Speedway#Speedway Motorsports#Toyota Motor#Sports Car#Ontivity#Kansas Lottery 150#Heim
NBC Sports

Bristol Night Race schedule, how to watch, stream, odds

It’s time for Bristol, baby. The 2022 NASCAR playoffs have started with two shocking results, with non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace winning the first two races. Now, it’s time for the first elimination race of the playoffs at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway – with 15 playoff...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win

Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Bristol Race Results: September 16, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR race results from the regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the regular-season finale and set the Xfinity playoff grid. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Xfinity...
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy