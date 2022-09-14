Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
Bristol Starting Lineup: September 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)
Tonight, they’ll drop the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the finale of the Sioux Chief Showdown. Now, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Bristol starting lineup for the ARCA Menards...
Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske
Joey Logano's late-race pit stop at Kansas showed the No. 22 team may not have confidence in its driver. The post Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Chris Buescher takes Bristol as playoff field trimmed to 12
Chris Buescher became the third non-playoff driver in the postseason to race to the checkers first, winning Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. In the third race of the playoffs, Buescher's No. 17 Ford beat Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet by just...
NASCAR: Chris Buescher Takes Checkered Flag at Bristol Motor Speedway
It’s been quite some time, but Chris Buescher is finally back in NASCAR’s victory lane. The driver of the No. 17 car enjoyed one of the best runs of his career at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night, taking the checkered flag on an eventful evening. Buescher’s win marked...
Buescher wins Bristol; Harvick, Busch, RCR out of playoffs
BRISTOL, Tenn. — (AP) — Chris Buescher closed out a bizarre first round of NASCAR's playoffs in which none of the title contenders won a race by becoming the 19th winner this season with his victory Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The second win of Buescher's career...
FOX Sports
Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation
Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR's championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series ends the Round of 16 portion of their 10-race playoff with Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. At the end of 500 laps at this .533-mile oval, the number of championship-eligible drivers will be cut from 16 to 12. No one...
Magic of Lights® Holiday Display at Homestead-Miami Speedway Back for Second Year With Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience
Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are...
Josh Reaume transported to hospital after NASCAR crash at Bristol
Watch the video the NASCAR crash at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Thursday, the NASCAR Truck Series unloaded in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NCWTS Playoffs. Watch the Rosh Reaume crash video below. On lap 39, Josh...
Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol
Alex Bowman doesn't have a great shot to improve his standing in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Bristol. The post Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Bristol Night Race schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
It’s time for Bristol, baby. The 2022 NASCAR playoffs have started with two shocking results, with non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace winning the first two races. Now, it’s time for the first elimination race of the playoffs at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway – with 15 playoff...
racer.com
Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
Weekend Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway
This is it. This is the last chance for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to stake a claim for one of
Bristol Race Results: September 16, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from the regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the regular-season finale and set the Xfinity playoff grid. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Xfinity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0