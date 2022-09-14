ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Autoweek.com

NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
NBC Sports

Bristol Cup cutoff race results, driver points

It was the first points victory as a team owner for Brad Keselowski, who joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing this season. The victory by the No. 17 Ford was the first for the team since July 1, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Buescher, who won for...
FOX Sports

Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation

Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR's championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
racer.com

Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win

Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
960 The Ref

NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
Racing News

Bristol Race Results: September 16, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR race results from the regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the regular-season finale and set the Xfinity playoff grid. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Xfinity...
racer.com

Reddick 'got ran over' at Bristol, ending Cup championship hopes

Tyler Redick’s NASCAR Cup Series championship chances ended quicker than anticipated when crash damage Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway put him too far behind to advance in the playoffs. The Richard Childress Racing driver said he got “ran over” on lap 277 when a multi-car crash broke out...
racer.com

Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
racer.com

Gragson takes three on the trot with Bristol Xfinity win

Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR Xfinity Series moves into its seven-race Playoff. On 90-lap older tires, Gragson held off Brandon Jones, the driver who will take his seat in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet next year, in a 20-lap green-flag run to the finish of Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
