Autoweek.com
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
Which 3 Drivers Will Join Kevin Harvick on the Sidelines of the Cup Series Playoffs After Bristol?
The Cup Series playoff field shrinks from 16 to 12 after the checkered flag comes down Saturday at Bristol. We know which four drivers will miss the cut. The post Which 3 Drivers Will Join Kevin Harvick on the Sidelines of the Cup Series Playoffs After Bristol? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bristol Starting Lineup: September 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)
Tonight, they’ll drop the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the finale of the Sioux Chief Showdown. Now, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Bristol starting lineup for the ARCA Menards...
Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske
Joey Logano's late-race pit stop at Kansas showed the No. 22 team may not have confidence in its driver. The post Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
NASCAR: Chris Buescher Takes Checkered Flag at Bristol Motor Speedway
It’s been quite some time, but Chris Buescher is finally back in NASCAR’s victory lane. The driver of the No. 17 car enjoyed one of the best runs of his career at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night, taking the checkered flag on an eventful evening. Buescher’s win marked...
NBC Sports
Bristol Cup cutoff race results, driver points
It was the first points victory as a team owner for Brad Keselowski, who joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing this season. The victory by the No. 17 Ford was the first for the team since July 1, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Buescher, who won for...
FOX Sports
Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation
Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR's championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell Come to Bristol With Clear-Cut Objectives
Kevin Harvick is too far down the points list to advance in the playoffs with anything less than a win at Bristol. The post Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell Come to Bristol With Clear-Cut Objectives appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR at Bristol playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title
Tonight, AJ Allmendinger clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season title at Bristol Motor Speedway… The post AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title appeared first on Outsider.
Josh Reaume transported to hospital after NASCAR crash at Bristol
Watch the video the NASCAR crash at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Thursday, the NASCAR Truck Series unloaded in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NCWTS Playoffs. Watch the Rosh Reaume crash video below. On lap 39, Josh...
Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol
Alex Bowman doesn't have a great shot to improve his standing in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Bristol. The post Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
Weekend Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway
This is it. This is the last chance for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to stake a claim for one of
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
Bristol Race Results: September 16, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from the regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the regular-season finale and set the Xfinity playoff grid. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Xfinity...
racer.com
Reddick 'got ran over' at Bristol, ending Cup championship hopes
Tyler Redick’s NASCAR Cup Series championship chances ended quicker than anticipated when crash damage Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway put him too far behind to advance in the playoffs. The Richard Childress Racing driver said he got “ran over” on lap 277 when a multi-car crash broke out...
racer.com
Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
racer.com
Gragson takes three on the trot with Bristol Xfinity win
Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR Xfinity Series moves into its seven-race Playoff. On 90-lap older tires, Gragson held off Brandon Jones, the driver who will take his seat in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet next year, in a 20-lap green-flag run to the finish of Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Speedway Digest
