UPDATE: MPD identifies victim killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD has identified a man killed late Tuesday night in a crash off Loop 250 as 57-year-old Tony Ray Vance.

The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday.

According to MPD, around 10:00 p.m. on September 13, officers were called to investigate in the 4300 block of the W Loop 250 N south service road. Investigators said a pedestrian was trying to cross the south service road and failed to yield the right of way; he died at the scene.

MPD has not identified the victim and has been unable to locate his next of kin.

