saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to College Gameday Week 4 location
It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.
rockytopinsider.com
Akron Game ‘One Of Chippiest’ Josh Heupel’s Been Apart Of
Josh Heupel was unhappy with the officials as Dylan Sampson strolled into the end zone to stretch Tennessee’s lead to 28-0 in the first half of the Vols’ lopsided win over Akron. Akron’s KJ Martin drilled Hendon Hooker below the knees after the quarterback pitched the ball to...
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse
Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
247Sports
Bold predictions: Akron at Tennessee
Tennessee is into Week 3 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the thrilling overtime road win at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh, Tennessee, now ranked No. 15 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for one final non-conference tune-up against Akron on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+).
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
Report: Tennessee Dismisses Two Football Players Following Arrests
Team spokesperson Bill Martin announced the news Friday.
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
wvlt.tv
Hottest ticket in town | Tennessee football tickets skyrocketing in price
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee football team looked to be the real deal, as a result, tickets are running low. ”If they keep winning I might buy a ticket,” said UT Alumnus Joe Walsh. Walsh once had season tickets to Tennessee Football games. These days he...
Friday Frenzy: Week 5 football matchups, scores
The latest scores and updates from week 5 of high school football across East Tennessee on Sept. 16, 2022
wvlt.tv
UT football player charged with domestic assault, removed from team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee football player was charged with domestic assault for hitting his girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. He was identified as Savion Herring, 23. Officers responded to Volunteer Boulevard at around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Once on the scene,...
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
WBIR
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: The Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
The Jacksons performed three concerts in Knoxville in 1984. This is a look at the process of putting on shows of such magnitude and the impact they had on Knoxville.
Ford’s Garage names Knoxville metro area for plans of expansion
Knoxville will be one of the few cities in Tennessee that will have a burger-and-craft-beer franchise in the next wave of plans for expansion.
WBIR
Screenwriter discusses movie filmed in Knoxville
Chris Easterly discusses "Devil's Hollow" shot in Knoxville. You can see it at the Knoxville Film Festival on Sept. 18. knoxfilmfest.com Sept. 16, 2022-4pm.
Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
