Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos

Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
shefinds

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Emily Ratajkowski
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
shefinds

We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week

As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
