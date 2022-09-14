Read full article on original website
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos
Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
You May Want To Brace Yourself For The Red PVC Ensemble Katy Perry Just Wore On Stage—It's On Another Level!
Katy Perry just proved yet again that ruby red is definitely her color! The “Teenage Dream” singer, 37, rang in the naming of Norwegian Cruise Line‘s newest ship, Prima last week, and treated an audience to a concert full of live renditions of her biggest hits. For...
Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'
After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
