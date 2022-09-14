Read full article on original website
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing
Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Davante Adams Talks Las Vegas Raiders Week Two
The Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams discussed week two, and the Arizona Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Another CB hurt for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a few banged-up starters as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals, and a new potential starter has appeared on the injury report. They had four players sit out of practice for the second day in a row and one player limited. Below are the details of their Thursday injury report.
Yardbarker
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: All eyes on Justin Herbert’s health heading into Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25
Broncos expected to start Cam Fleming again at right tackle in Week 2
After earning a start against the Seattle Seahawks last week, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again in Week 2. “When he got here, we kind of threw him into the mix,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Fleming on Wednesday. “He got here later than the other guys, and I thought he was really consistent. I thought he did a really good job at right tackle. As a whole, I think it went pretty well.
Yardbarker
Report: 49ers could make QB change after Week 2 based on Kyle Shanahan's reputation
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
Yardbarker
John Simpson Is Weakest Link On Las Vegas Raiders O-Line, Says PFF
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line got off to a rough start in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. To make matters worse, the Raiders lost center Andre James to a concussion on the final offensive play of the game. On the left side of the O-line, Kolton Miller and John Simpson also struggled against the Chargers’ pass rush. How bad was it? So bad that Pro Football Focus named Simpson the group’s weakest unit.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr: Las Vegas Raiders QB Fully Cognizant Of Arizona Cardinals’ Turnover Machine
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, and in that matchup, Derek Carr will be facing tons of blitzing. It’s something that he’s fully aware of and isn’t overlooking despite the fact that the Cardinals were thoroughly outclassed by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy wants OC Kellen Moore to be 'smarter' with play calling
The Dallas Cowboys offense put up a Week 1 stinker during their 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." Now with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott out with a thumb injury, it may continue to be tough sledding for Jerry Jones' organization. Head coach Mike...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win
Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
