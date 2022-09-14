ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another CB hurt for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a few banged-up starters as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals, and a new potential starter has appeared on the injury report. They had four players sit out of practice for the second day in a row and one player limited. Below are the details of their Thursday injury report.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos expected to start Cam Fleming again at right tackle in Week 2

After earning a start against the Seattle Seahawks last week, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again in Week 2. “When he got here, we kind of threw him into the mix,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Fleming on Wednesday. “He got here later than the other guys, and I thought he was really consistent. I thought he did a really good job at right tackle. As a whole, I think it went pretty well.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

John Simpson Is Weakest Link On Las Vegas Raiders O-Line, Says PFF

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line got off to a rough start in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. To make matters worse, the Raiders lost center Andre James to a concussion on the final offensive play of the game. On the left side of the O-line, Kolton Miller and John Simpson also struggled against the Chargers’ pass rush. How bad was it? So bad that Pro Football Focus named Simpson the group’s weakest unit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
KANSAS CITY, MO

