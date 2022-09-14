After earning a start against the Seattle Seahawks last week, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again in Week 2. “When he got here, we kind of threw him into the mix,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Fleming on Wednesday. “He got here later than the other guys, and I thought he was really consistent. I thought he did a really good job at right tackle. As a whole, I think it went pretty well.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO