wnypapers.com
Buffalo & Niagara Falls 'light up' to celebrate 75th anniversary of Aspire of Western New York
On Sept. 19, 1947, Aspire of Western New York, formerly known as Cerebral Palsy of Western New York, was officially incorporated. After extensive growth in both physical locations and services provided, Aspire will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sept. 19. In honor of this achievement, the dome of Buffalo City...
wnypapers.com
'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29
Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
wnypapers.com
Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage
Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to renovate the Lewiston Event Center and convert it into a self-storage facility. Developer Vick Singh Ghotra said he intends to make “about 300 units” available inside the building at 845 Cayuga St....
erienewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
wnypapers.com
DEC announces annual Arbor Day poster contest
Dec. 31 deadline for photo and artwork submissions. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the start of DEC's annual Arbor Day poster contest. Each year, DEC's urban and community forestry program coordinates the contest to promote the value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers' lives. The winner of the contest will have their photo or artwork reproduced as the 2023 Arbor Day poster to commemorate the holiday.
wnypapers.com
Project Hope paints its way to $100,000 in donations
A local contractor’s dedication to the community now has 100,000 reasons to celebrate its efforts to brighten the lives of others. More than a dozen volunteers with Project Hope (Helping Others Paint Exteriors) spent last Saturday in Wheatfield giving a Ward Road residence a fresh coat of paint to help a neighbor in need.
wnypapers.com
Kinney looks to improve Lewiston waterfront properties
The success of John Kinney’s waterfront business – and that of his tenant – has resulted in a need for upgrades to his three properties. So said the Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours operating partner/president on Monday, as he presented the Village of Lewiston with plans to improve 115 S. Water St. (home of WJBT and the Griffon Brewery & Gastropub), 125 S. First St. (a multifamily residential property), and 65 Center St. (formerly the Trafford Mansion and “Bucket of Blood”).
Orchard Park Festival of the Arts returning
This weekend, the Orchard Park Festival of the Arts will be back at the ECC South Campus.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business
A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
wnypapers.com
Grand Island's students and teachers returned to classrooms equipped with two air purifiers each, said Grand Island Central School District superintendent Brian Graham at Tuesday's board of education meeting. Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business. Sat, Sep 17th 2022 07:00 am. A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club...
Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State
The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
wnypapers.com
ECDOH: To flush or not to flush? Protect & preserve your septic system with these reminders during SepticSmart Week
What you put down your toilet can affect the environment. The third week of September is SepticSmart Week, and the Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (ECDEP) are using this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of properly maintaining and caring for septic systems.
wnypapers.com
UB department of music, BPO collaborate to commemorate Lukas Foss
Lukas Foss (1922-2009) was a composer, conductor, pianist and visionary whose legendary contributions to the Buffalo arts scene were transformative. From 1963-70, Foss served as the music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), championing the works of living composers and 20th century music. In 1964, he co-founded and served as co-director of the Center for Creative and Performing Arts at the University at Buffalo, where he ushered in innovative works and performances for more than two decades.
WKBW-TV
Advocates, residents raise concerns over North Tonawanda cryptocurrency mining company
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Advocates for clean air and North Tonawanda residents gathered on Friday morning to voice their concerns over a Public Service Commission (PSC) decision. The group's protest in Downtown Buffalo comes one day after the PSC allowed Digihost Technology to buy Fortistar Gas Power Plant...
buffalorising.com
Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade
On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions
Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
