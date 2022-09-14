Read full article on original website
CBS47 Sidelines Week 5 (9/16/22)
Buchanan comes from behind to beat Memorial and stay undefeated this season. Redwood upsets Hanford, handing the Bullpups their first loss of the season. Three golfers from The First Tee of Fresno are this week’s High School Hot Shots as they get set to head to Pebble Beach for next week’s Pure Insurance Championship.
Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
Good Sports: Tim Simons still coaching Valley football at 80 years old
For 62 years, Tim Simons has been coaching the game he loves. Despite his mentor status, the 80-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.
Valley Animal Center postpones concert, will ‘focus on raising funds’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Valley Animal Center is postponing its upcoming concert fundraiser event “Bark-in-the-Bark” due to low ticket sales. The shelter issued a statement Thursday revealing that it needs more than $250,000 to make it through the end of the year. So far the Valley Animal Center says it has raised $100,000 and is […]
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park
After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
pvtimes.com
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
rtands.com
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
clovisroundup.com
ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Pilots Ready for Action
Any and every Hot Air Balloon Pilot seems to have not only the passion to fly, but also the passion to please others as was made evident by Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Bob “Magic” Locklin. Locklin will serve as Balloon Meister for the Clovis Fest Hot Air Balloon...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
Fresno Gumbo House holding grand opening for new restaurant
The Fresno Gumbo House has been serving seafood platters to the people in the Valley from either their home or their food truck. Now, the husband and wife duo finally got the keys to their first ever brick-and-mortar.
Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat
Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
Fresno firefighter delivers his own baby on highway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno firefighter delivered his own baby on Highway 41, City of Fresno officials said. Firefighter Taylor Cruz was on duty at FFD Station 4 located in the area of N. First and E. Iowa, when he received an emergency call from his wife Lisa telling him that she was in […]
KMPH.com
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
kingsriverlife.com
Valley Animal Center: Will you give Santana a chance at love?
Pit Bull/Boxer mix Santana (animal ID: 23391) needs someone to give her a chance to show just how loving she is!. Santana was rescued from Central California SPCA by no-kill animal shelter Valley Animal Center in August of 2020. She was a very pregnant mom, emaciated and full of fleas and ticks. After giving birth to a litter of six, all her puppies quickly found forever homes. Santana, however, still resides at Valley Animal Center.
Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As […]
GV Wire
What are the Top Concerns for Fresno Residents? Survey Says!
After two years in the top spot, worries about the COVID pandemic have been overtaken by other pressing concerns among city of Fresno residents. That’s according to an annual survey from the Fresno County Civic Engagement Table. Housing has now replaced COVID-19 as the top worry among many local...
Speedway Digest
Comments / 0