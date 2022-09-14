ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wendy Williams IN REHAB: Troubled Talk Show Host Seeking Treatment For 'Overall Health' After Reports Of Alcohol Dependency

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5XIj_0hvaqnrq00
Mega

Wendy Williams is seeking help. The embattled television personality has entered rehab, months after losing her talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wendy, 58, recently checked into a "wellness facility" to "manage her overall health issues," her publicist, Shawn Zanotti , confirmed on Wednesday. She did not mention anything about Wendy's rumored alcohol dependency issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QT4G_0hvaqnrq00
Mega

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" Zanotti explained.

Wendy's rehab team includes "some of the best doctors in the world," her publicist told The Sun , adding, "We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendy went MIA from her namesake show last year after repeatedly pushing her return date following health concerns. After months of speculation, rumors of alleged substance abuse , erratic behavior, and more began spreading like wildfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhpKl_0hvaqnrq00
Mega

“Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one ex-staffer said, claiming they found booze bottles hidden in Wendy's ceiling and often made sure she didn't go out on the stage "inebriated."

They also detailed an alarming Zoom call that allegedly went down in September 2021 after she missed her season 13 premiere.

Wendy's behavior grew so concerning that her staff had discussions about what to do in the event their troubled host passed away, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed .

“It is not unusual for media outlets to prepare obituaries for older stars, or celebrities melting down like Britney Spears. However, to prepare a tribute to say ‘goodbye’ to your own boss was bizarre,” sources told us last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkOex_0hvaqnrq00

“Producers had a package edited and ready to go just in case the worst happened. It was basically a highlight reel honoring all Wendy’s greatest moments playing over very sad music," the insiders explained.

Thankfully it never needed to air — however, they still have the tape in their possession, just in case.

Despite losing her talk show to Sherri Shepherd , Wendy didn't seem to learn her lesson.

Just last month, she was spotted buying vodka from a liquor store .

Comments / 5

Related
OK! Magazine

Complete Betrayal: Wendy Williams 'Heartbroken' As Oprah Winfrey Offers Guidance To Replacement Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams isn't thrilled about her alleged nemesis Sherri Shepherd getting guidance from Oprah Winfrey. According to Radar, the former cohost of The View has been getting advice from the talk show guru as she preps to launch her series SHERRI on September 12 — a privilege that the embattled mother-of-one never had. "Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” the insider dished. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home

Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Disheveled Wendy Williams Caught Buying Vodka After Ex-Staff Claimed To Find Liquor Bottles In Her Ceiling

Wendy Williams was spotted buying vodka during a rare late-night outing in New York City, Radar has learned. The surprising sighting took place on Tuesday night when the 58-year-old former talk show host left her Manhattan penthouse before taking a cab to a local smoke shop and liquor store.Wendy was believed to have bought a pack of cigarettes at the smoke shop. She then took the cab to a nearby liquor store, where she bought a bottle of Kettle One vodka.During the booze-buying outing, a nearby photographer asked the former Wendy Williams Show host when her syndicated program was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Britney Spears
Complex

Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams' Son Allegedly Went On $100K Spending Spree Before Well Fargo Froze Media Mogul's Accounts

Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. allegedly went on quite a spending spree prior to Wells Fargo freezing her accounts. According to insiders close to the former daytime diva, her 22-year-old son spent $100,000 on her AmEx in the months leading up to her financial issues. "Kevin Jr. spent around $100,000 on Wendy's personal America Express card. This was her own AmEx specifically," a source close to Williams explained. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOURThe insider alleged this credit card in particular was not the same card that the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams was married to her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for nearly two decades until Williams slammed him with divorce papers after discovering he had been involved in years-long affairs. However, one good thing came of their doomed marriage. Less than two years after they said "I Do", they welcomed their first and only child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., on August 18, 2000. Hunter Jr. has been regularly featured on Williams' social media over the years with the former radio DJ gushing on the joys of motherhood and even previously admitting she would have loved to have more kids. Unfortunately,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Alcohol#Rehab#Dependency#Radaronline Com#Sun
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
TheDailyBeast

Groom and Six Guests Mysteriously Die After Wedding

A mass fatality event took the lives of six guests and the groom at a wedding in the rural community of Eka Utara in Enugu State, Nigeria, on Saturday, while another eight were left hospitalized, including the bride. An unnamed doctor who received some of the patients told Nigerian newspaper Vanguard that five of them had also died while receiving care. According to reports, the guests began showing symptoms when they returned home from the wedding ceremony to continue the celebration. Officials say they were found the next morning “unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,” according a statement by Enugu State Command. There seems to be no clear reason why the crowd fell so violently ill, though an anonymous source in the community told Vanguard that prevailing theories include food poisoning, carbon dioxide poisoning from the nearby power generator, or ingested insecticide. “We are really in a state of confusion now,” the source told the outlet. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find the cause of the tragedy.Read it at Vanguard
PUBLIC SAFETY
Aabha Gopan

Woman refuses to pick up ex-husband's affair child from school

It's heartbreaking when one’s partner has an affair. Due to this, one might start self-hating or self-loathing, suffer from loss and anxiety, and have lower self-respect. Most importantly, it affects the child negatively, if the couple has any. The child may trust the parent that didn’t cheat more and view the one that cheated as the reason for their family falling apart.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

71K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy