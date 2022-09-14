Wendy Williams IN REHAB: Troubled Talk Show Host Seeking Treatment For 'Overall Health' After Reports Of Alcohol Dependency

Mega

Wendy Williams is seeking help. The embattled television personality has entered rehab, months after losing her talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wendy, 58, recently checked into a "wellness facility" to "manage her overall health issues," her publicist, Shawn Zanotti , confirmed on Wednesday. She did not mention anything about Wendy's rumored alcohol dependency issues.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" Zanotti explained.

Wendy's rehab team includes "some of the best doctors in the world," her publicist told The Sun , adding, "We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendy went MIA from her namesake show last year after repeatedly pushing her return date following health concerns. After months of speculation, rumors of alleged substance abuse , erratic behavior, and more began spreading like wildfire.

“Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one ex-staffer said, claiming they found booze bottles hidden in Wendy's ceiling and often made sure she didn't go out on the stage "inebriated."

They also detailed an alarming Zoom call that allegedly went down in September 2021 after she missed her season 13 premiere.

Wendy's behavior grew so concerning that her staff had discussions about what to do in the event their troubled host passed away, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed .

“It is not unusual for media outlets to prepare obituaries for older stars, or celebrities melting down like Britney Spears. However, to prepare a tribute to say ‘goodbye’ to your own boss was bizarre,” sources told us last week.

“Producers had a package edited and ready to go just in case the worst happened. It was basically a highlight reel honoring all Wendy’s greatest moments playing over very sad music," the insiders explained.

Thankfully it never needed to air — however, they still have the tape in their possession, just in case.

Despite losing her talk show to Sherri Shepherd , Wendy didn't seem to learn her lesson.

Just last month, she was spotted buying vodka from a liquor store .