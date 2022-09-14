ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season

It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida

Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Banged-up Buccaneers offense could sputter again against Saints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's injury was the headline from Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over Dallas, but the Buccaneers are now dealing with their own set of concerns on offense. All five Buccaneers receivers who were targeted on Sunday night showed up on the injury report Wednesday. Chris Godwin (right hamstring) did not practice and isn't likely to play in Week 2, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed practice. Mike Evans was limited with a left calf injury, and Breshad Perriman was also limited because of an unspecified knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2

The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#American Football
CBS Sports

How to watch Saints vs. Buccaneers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Last Season Records: New Orleans 9-8; Tampa Bay 13-4 The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (36-27 and 9 to nothing) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Saints and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. If the 9 to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy