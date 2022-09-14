Read full article on original website
Cowboys Signing Steelers Ex Ben Roethlisberger? Zany Rumor, Odds
“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per a gambling site.
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
NFL・
ESPN
Cooper Rush says Dallas Cowboys 'ready to roll' as he steps in for injured Dak Prescott
FRISCO, Texas -- When Cooper Rush made the first start of his career last October against the Minnesota Vikings, replacing an injured Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys were 5-1 and rolling. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush will make the second start of his career with Prescott out following...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season
It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
Yardbarker
Banged-up Buccaneers offense could sputter again against Saints
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's injury was the headline from Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over Dallas, but the Buccaneers are now dealing with their own set of concerns on offense. All five Buccaneers receivers who were targeted on Sunday night showed up on the injury report Wednesday. Chris Godwin (right hamstring) did not practice and isn't likely to play in Week 2, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed practice. Mike Evans was limited with a left calf injury, and Breshad Perriman was also limited because of an unspecified knee injury.
Todd Bowles updates status of Mike Evans ahead of week 2
The Buccaneers star was seen with his ankle taped up during practice this week.
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the “Big Easy” to take on the New Orleans Saints in an intense NFC South divisional showdown. It’s time to get wild as we dive into our NFL odds series and make a Buccaneers-Saints prediction and pick. The Bucs defeated the...
Ravens-Dolphins Week 2 Predictions Roundup
The majority of the pundits expect the Ravens to beat the Dolphins in Week 2. Here's the Predictions roundup.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2
The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
NFL・
PREP FOOTBALL: Venice hangs tough with nation's No. 3 team
VENICE — If a few plays went differently on Thursday night, the Venice High football team might have had a chance to beat St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), the No. 3 team in the nation.
Rays and fans need to reconcile. How ‘bout in the upper deck?
ST. PETERSBURG — So, this is kinda embarrassing. In most markets, a pennant race means fans flock to the box office to snatch up the best seats in the house. Around here, a pennant race means the Rays need to drop ticket prices to give the illusion that Tropicana Field is somewhat close to filled.
CBS Sports
How to watch Saints vs. Buccaneers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Last Season Records: New Orleans 9-8; Tampa Bay 13-4 The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (36-27 and 9 to nothing) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Saints and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. If the 9 to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Mitchell cruises to a blowout win over district rival Wiregrass Ranch football
TRINITY, Fla. — Whenever Mitchell and Wiregrass Ranch have played in recent years, it always has the feel of the winner becomes the unofficial best team in Pasco County. So when everyone saw the new metro-suburban reclassification districts included the Mustangs and the Bulls in the new Class ...
