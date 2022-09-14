Read full article on original website
The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
A total surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were uninvited to the Queen’s pre-funeral reception. The last-minute decision was something that they found out along with the public. According to a report from the UK’s Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were uninvited to a reception held by King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla, for world leaders and foreign royals. The outlet reported that only working British royals are welcome. However, according to Page Six, a royal source revealed that “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them they are uninvited.” Another source told...
Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton Princess of Wales. Markle sported a black A-line mock-neck...
Kate Middleton joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. Prince William’s wife was driven in a car in the company of King Charles III’s wife, Queen Camilla. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Princess Eugenie joined today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Eugenie was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
Prince William was approached by a member of the public on Thursday who asked if he had forgotten his brother’s birthday. Prince Harry was quietly celebrating on Sept. 15 with wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.K. while mourning the loss of grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reports that during a meet-and-greet with crowds at Sandringham on Thursday, an unidentified member of the public probed Prince William about Harry’s 38th-birthday celebration. According to The Sun, “William laughed to one well-wisher” and said “it is his birthday today, you’re absolutely right, it is.” Asked if he’d forgotten, the prince apparently “chuckled” and insisted: “No, I’ve not forgotten.” Rumors are swirling that the brothers are beginning to mend their fractured relationship after being seen side by side at several events at Windsor and Westminster Hall.
Serena Williams teamed up with Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted today on Spotify. The Serena Ventures founder posed in a photo on Instagram with Markle, as well as her daughter Olympia Ohanian. For the occasion, Williams wore a Nike tank top with coordinating black leggings, accented by the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, and a heart-shaped pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Olympia matched her mom’s sporty attire, wearing a flounced top with leggings and lace-up sneakers. Markle, meanwhile, wore a denim dress with a tied waist...
Prince William and Prince Harry will stand vigil at Westminster Hall in London Saturday alongside their cousins, with Harry wearing a military uniform Prince William and Prince Harry will lead their cousins in a solemn vigil at Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state on Saturday, PEOPLE has confirmed. William, 40, and Harry, 38, will stand at opposite ends of the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall and will be wearing military uniforms "at the King's request," according to a palace source. Earlier this week it was announced that Harry — who served two tours of Afghanistan...
Moving on up. Prince William is set to receive a pricey piece of royal property after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Now first in line for the throne behind his father, King Charles III, the 40-year-old will likely be the new owner of the private Duchy of Cornwall estate, CNN Business reports. The property covers nearly 140,000 acres and belonged to Charles, 73, before he assumed the throne.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. The funeral for the iconic monarch will be held Monday in front of 2,000 family members, heads of state, and European leaders at Westminster Abbey. The deadline to RSVP to the event is Thursday,...
AROUND 500 world leaders and other dignitaries are set to attend the Queen’s funeral. Invites to Britain’s biggest international event in decades have been sent almost everywhere — except Russia, Belarus and Myanmar. The guest list for Monday’s ceremony is still being finalised, but it will include...
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.That Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was so intricately planned for decades in advance that it would run like clockwork has long been a cliché of British Establishment life.Operation London Bridge, as the overarching plan has always been known, began to be sketched out from the first days of her reign in the 1950s.Yet on Thursday evening, less than four days before the most important state occasion seen in Britain in living memory, with the greatest assemblage of foreign heads...
PEOPLE has learned the decision was made without Prince Harry requesting a change For the first time in two and half years, Prince Harry will once again wear a military uniform. In a change of plans as Queen Elizabeth's funeral processions continue, the Duke of Sussex, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, will join other members of the royal family who hold military rank in wearing a military uniform at the next ceremonial event for the late monarch on Saturday. The update comes "at the King's request," according to a palace source,...
Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
Princess Anne wore royal attire at the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. The princess joined The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, while Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. During the procession, Anne wore a...
A body language expert says when Prince William and Kate Middleton viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham on Sept. 15, they mirrored each other, however, 'anxiety' signs were present.
Sophie the Countess of Wessex is now in line to be elevated to become Duchess of Edinburgh if her husband Prince Edward takes his late father's title as Duke of Edinburgh as anticipated. This raise in royal status for Sophie, 57, could be considered a touching tribute to the late...
Update 9/16/22 at 11:30 a.m. ET: The queen's cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor appeared to faint at Westminster Hall while paying her respects to Her Majesty's coffin on Wednesday, September 14. Footage showed the royal, 41, collapsing as her husband, Thomas Kingston, tried to help her. Gabriella is related to the late monarch through her father, […]
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
