Missing man’s body recovered from Clearwater River

OROFINO, ID. — A body was found in the Clearwater River in Orofino on Wednesday.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the river yelling for help. Deputies from CCSO, the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the scene but could not find anyone.

The search for 62-year-old Michael Moore continued Wednesday morning after an unsuccessful boat search Thursday night. Deputies continued the search with boats and the a helicopter from the Backs Country Medics. The body was found upstream from the Pink House Hole recreation area north of the river.

The next of kin have been notified.

