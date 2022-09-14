ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Gunman Stalking Teen Victim In Philadelphia Before Deadly Attack

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago

Police have released surveillance footage of a gunman stalking his victim in the moments leading up to her death, carried out at his hands in Philadelphia, they said.

The footage shows a hooded male in dark-colored clothing hiding behind vehicles, appearing to look for 17-year-old Teryn Johnson, who was walking her dog with a friend on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Philadelphia police and various news reports.

She was brought to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 9:15 p.m., police said.

Although no weapons were recovered from the scene, police do have surveillance video that shows the alleged gunman and a suspicious vehicle. A $20,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Two people are believed to have been responsible for the attack.

Posted by Teryn Johnson on Monday, October 4, 2021

A fundraiser for Teryn's family remembers her as being driven.

"Teryn was ambitious, always had a strive and very family oriented. the campaign reads. "Teryn was very talented she loved doing hair , makeup and taking pictures.

"With all those talents she uplifted others and made everyone feel good about themselves. She was loved and taking away from us way too soon."

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to not approach them and immediately call 9-1-1. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

 

