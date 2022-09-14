ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Police Need Help Identifying Suspect In Woodbridge Armed Robbery

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Prince William County police have released surveillance photos of a suspected armed robber in Woodbridge, officials said.

On September 14, at around 4 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5401 Prince William Parkway to investigate the scene of an armed robbery, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

A man allegedly entered the store, showed an employee that he was armed, and demanded cash from the store's register, authorities said.

The suspect then fled in a silver sedan with an unknown amount of money, law enforcement reported.

He was described as a 5'7, white male, weighing about 300 pounds, police said.

Law enforcement said the suspect was last seen wearing a black balaclava, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported from the incident, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident or this suspect should contact police at 703-792-7000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Armed Bank Robbery; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Missing Child From Fairfax Could Be In Danger: Police

Fairfax County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old, officials said.Tristan Harris was last seen on September 15, at around 4 p.m. in the 3700 block of Persimmon Circle, according to Fairfax County police.He is 5'2, 160 pounds, and was last wearing a pink and white shirt, with dark pants …
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall

Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania man faces charges in Dahlgren robbery

The King George Sheriff’s Office has charged a Spotsylvania man for an armed robbery late last month at a King George business.30-year-old Jeremy Richard is charged with robbery, grand larceny and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges are from an Aug. 30 robbery at the Gateway Tobacco Hut and Vape in the Dahlgren area.
DAHLGREN, VA
arlnow.com

Woman charged with pepper spraying man during road rage dispute

A 54-year-old Arlington woman was arrested after an apparent road rage dispute escalated to violence. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. around the intersection of King Street and S. Chesterfield Road, near the Wendy’s and a short distance from Wakefield High School. Police say a dispute among drivers ended...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Daily Voice

Here's What We Know After Three Teens Busted Following High-Speed Baltimore Police Pursuit

Three teens are in custody after being busted with illegal handguns and marijuana following a high-speed pursuit with police in Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Baltimore Police officer’s License Plate Reader (LPR) alerted to a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery, and when the teens noticed a police presence around them, they proceeded to speed away in an attempt to avoid being apprehended.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Blue Jeans
DC News Now

Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom medics took to the hospital after he was shot Saturday died as a result of his injuries. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the Alexandria area of the county at 10:31 p.m. The tweet said the man had been […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
MANASSAS, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
362K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy