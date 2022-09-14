Police Need Help Identifying Suspect In Woodbridge Armed Robbery

Prince William County police have released surveillance photos of a suspected armed robber in Woodbridge, officials said.

On September 14, at around 4 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5401 Prince William Parkway to investigate the scene of an armed robbery, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

A man allegedly entered the store, showed an employee that he was armed, and demanded cash from the store's register, authorities said.

The suspect then fled in a silver sedan with an unknown amount of money, law enforcement reported.

He was described as a 5'7, white male, weighing about 300 pounds, police said.

Law enforcement said the suspect was last seen wearing a black balaclava, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported from the incident, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident or this suspect should contact police at 703-792-7000.