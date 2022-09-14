ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say

By Jacob Fischler
 3 days ago
Greenhouse gases in Earth's atmosphere continue to increase. Modest efforts to reduce air pollution have failed to stop the growing accumulation, leading to demands for drastic measures. Credit: Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said during a Wednesday hearing.

The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public relations work, Democrats on the House Natural Resources Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee and industry experts said. Oil and gas groups have spent exorbitant sums to promote their agenda and drown out opposing views, resulting in energy policy that has deterred action on climate, they said.

“The fossil fuel industry is strategically misleading members of all of our constituencies to line their own pockets, stymie climate action, and disrupt the democratic process,” New York Democrat Paul Tonko said.

Climate activists have also faced harassment as they worked on campaigns opposed by fossil fuel companies, Anne Lee Foster, a former spokeswoman for environmental group Colorado Rising, told the committee.

No representatives from public relations firms testified at the hearing. But several Republican members, and an expert from the John Locke Foundation, a North Carolina-based conservative think tank, defended the oil and gas industry’s right to broadcast their views.

Harassment described

Foster described being followed and harassed by protesters while working on a campaign in favor of a 2018 Colorado ballot measure to establish buffer zones between homes and other sensitive areas and oil and gas operations.

On one occasion, a man she did not know persisted in following her around the state Capitol, she said. Others started appearing at cafes she and her group frequented. One volunteer was followed home, she said.

“I was harassed during the first week of signature-gathering when men carrying signs targeted me, yelling at potential signers and standing between the individual and myself,” she testified to the committee. “There are many accounts of particularly women being followed around by multiple protesters for extended periods. Many folks reported being intimidated and scared.”

The oil and gas industry was linked to the harassment, she said.

A leaked document from Anadarko Petroleum showed the company was soliciting text messages to report the location of activists collecting signatures, Foster said Wednesday. A Colorado Public Radio reporter tested the number and found that protesters against the initiative appeared within 15 minutes of learning canvassers’ reports.

‘Greenwashing’

Public relations firms were not linked to the harassment campaign described by Foster in her testimony.

But the firms otherwise overstepped accepted practices to give a false impression that oil and gas operations were less destructive for the climate, Christine Arena, founder of strategy and design firm Generous Ventures and researcher on those practices, called “greenwashing,” told the panel.

“Most of these ads, they don’t contain blatant lies,” she said. “They contain a blend of factual omissions and distortions.”

The industry has long relied on public relations campaigns to boost its image and advocate for its interests, she said.

“But what’s new is the intensity of its pursuits, the complexity of its operations and the vast resources it deploys to bulldoze regulatory obstacles and its path,” Arena said.

“Ordinary citizens possess neither the specialized knowledge needed to detect the myriad of factual omissions and distortions included in greenwashed ads, nor the financial resources needed to make their voices heard over the industry’s extensive lobbying and public relations efforts.”

Republicans call hypocrisy

Republicans on the panel dismissed the hearing as an election-year attempt to score political points at the expense of the oil and gas industry and accused Democrats of hypocrisy for seeking to limit fossil-fuel industry public relations but not pro-climate action groups.

“This hearing is just another attempt to vilify the nation’s most significant energy sector,” ranking Republican Blake Moore of Utah said.

The committee should instead be focused on developing more energy sources to bring costs down, Moore said.

Moore and other Republicans also objected to what he said was the hearing’s premise that environmental groups could run aggressive public relations campaigns, but that fossil-fuel companies that did the same were engaged in misinformation or disinformation.

“It’s extremely concerning to me and hypocritical that we’re even having this hearing today,” Georgia Republican Jody Hice said. “This is totally bogus, totally hypocritical.”

John Locke Foundation CEO Amy O. Cooke said there are tradeoffs in working to lower carbon dioxide emissions. People are concerned, for example, about the potential that renewable energy could lead to less reliable energy for consumers, she said.

“I’ve been on the ground working with those who have concerns and stories to tell regarding these tradeoffs,” Cooke said. “They have a right to tell their story, and the public has a right to hear them. But they’re often shut out or marginalized by legacy media, big tech, and government.”

Documents fight

The committee published a report Wednesday, mostly made up of primary documents showing oil and gas companies’ public relations strategies.

They included campaigns to highlight energy companies’ efforts to cut emissions through biofuels, for example. Arena testified that such campaigns overstate those efforts.

Subcommittee Chair Katie Porter, a California Democrat, said at the close of the hearing that the panel was unable to obtain documents from FTI Consulting, whose work includes strategic communications according to its website.

The panel has “initiated the subpoena process” for FTI, Porter said. Negotiations over document sharing are ongoing, she said.

FTI spokesman Matthew Bashalany said in an email that the company is cooperating with the committee.

“The work FTI Consulting’s strategic communications professionals provide for clients in all sectors of the economy is consistent with our company’s climate and net-zero commitments,” he wrote. “We continue to cooperate with committee, just as we have since receiving its initial request.”

The post PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Florida Phoenix

Democrat Crist resigns U.S. House seat amid campaign to unseat Gov. DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Charlie Crist, the Democrat challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis for reelection in November, has resigned his U.S. House seat effective at the close of business Wednesday. He did not explain his motivation in a short press release posted Wednesday afternoon by his Congressional office, but his departure will leave District 13, centered on Pinellas County, vacant […] The post Democrat Crist resigns U.S. House seat amid campaign to unseat Gov. DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL sues feds over slow response to DeSantis’ drug plan; Biden already has OK’d cheaper drug prices

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After Congress and President Joe Biden approved a massive spending bill to allow Medicare to negotiate cheaper drug prices with pharmaceutical companies starting in 2026, Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over delays in the state’s own plan to import cheaper medicine from Canada. Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed the Canada initiative […] The post FL sues feds over slow response to DeSantis’ drug plan; Biden already has OK’d cheaper drug prices appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the recent primary elections, two GOP races in Central Florida were neck and neck, with one candidate pulling off a narrow win in the state House after recounts and another refusing to concede a Congressional race. State Rep. Webster Barnaby, known for filing a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that died in the Florida Legislature, […] The post Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis may be swimming against the tide in his attack on ‘woke’ capitalism

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has made good on his promise to steer Florida’s state pension funds away from investment managers pushing a “woke” agenda by considering the environmental, social, and environmental consequences of investments. But an investment expert predicted in an interview with the Phoenix that Florida’s new policy will have zero effect in deterring investors […] The post DeSantis may be swimming against the tide in his attack on ‘woke’ capitalism appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Love’ for Gov. DeSantis but no questions from the press during ‘press’ conference

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Talk about a friendly audience — Gov. Ron DeSantis opened the floor for questions at the end of a Jacksonville news conference Monday and left after allowing a single person in the crowd to shout what sounded like, “We love you.” “Oh, I love you, too,” the governor responded. He then said, “God bless, everybody.” […] The post ‘Love’ for Gov. DeSantis but no questions from the press during ‘press’ conference appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Fulton County District Attorney builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I don’t think Georgia is prepared for what’s coming its way. I don’t know how it could be, not with the most important and controversial trial in American history looming in its not-too-distant future. Now, maybe that trial will never happen. After months of investigative work into an alleged criminal conspiracy to interfere with and […] The post Fulton County District Attorney builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Florida Phoenix

GOP balks at White House request for billions for public health, natural disasters, Ukraine

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Republicans in Congress are lukewarm about providing $47 billion in new emergency spending for the ongoing Ukrainian war against Russia’s invasion, COVID-19 and monkeypox public health campaigns, and to help states recover from natural disasters. GOP senators, who have returned to Washington after Congress’ summer break, aren’t so sure the Biden administration’s request […] The post GOP balks at White House request for billions for public health, natural disasters, Ukraine appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A small group of U.S. Senate Republicans are seeking to draw attention to U.S. crime rates, saying they plan to introduce a bill that would direct more resources to state and local police departments as well as require the Government Accountability Office to study the amount of time it takes crime labs to […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 76 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 76 signers on a letter sent late last week make up […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Fl Supreme Court issues, then retracts, order on anti-abortion law; what’s going on?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court issued an order rejecting a request by abortion providers to block enforcement of the state’s 15-week abortion ban — and then withdrew it, blaming an error by the court’s clerk’s office in releasing the order. The episode recalled the leak in May of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs […] The post Fl Supreme Court issues, then retracts, order on anti-abortion law; what’s going on? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

White House requests $47 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, vaccines and more

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is asking Congress for emergency funding to support Ukraine’s military, national COVID and monkeypox responses and to help communities affected by natural disasters. The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30 and Congress has not passed a funding measure for next year, so a short-term bill would be needed to keep the government […] The post White House requests $47 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, vaccines and more appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond. In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
