ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

West, eastbound ramps of U.S. Highway 50 to close Friday

By Jenna Thompson
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6xLD_0hvapIfE00

The west and eastbound exit ramps from U.S. Route 50 to Chipman Road will close Friday, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, crews will repave the roadways' asphalt, reducing Murray Road to one lane during construction.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and monitor the project's impact on traffic by reviewing KC Scout cameras .

Parson's plan will ultimately repair or replace 250 bridges across the state, including those over Chipman Road that have "reached the end of their functional lives," according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
abc17news.com

Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Asphalt#Focus On Bridges Program#Kc Scout
kshb.com

Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
KANSAS CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CJ Coombs

Believe it or not, the St. Francois Mountains are in Missouri and several mountains shape this range

View towards the Saint Francois Mountains of the Missouri Ozarks from the top of Knob Lick Mountain.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a mountain range in southeast Missouri known as the St. Francois Mountains. They're referred to as Precambrian igneous mountains. They climb over the Ozark Plateau. Precambrian dates back to the Earth's early history.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation offers CWD drop-off sites for deer hunters

To make it easier for deer hunters to help monitor Chronic Wasting Disease, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has deployed deer head drop-off sites in six counties in the Northeast region. Each site has a freezer that will preserve the samples, which will be picked up later by MDC staff for CWD testing. To submit a deer head for testing, hunters will be required to cut off the head in advance, so it can be left in the freezer.
MISSOURI STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy