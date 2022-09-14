ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Times Gazette

Brown on FB Policy Committee

Nathan Brown of Hillsboro is serving on the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.
2 new humane agents appointed in Miami County

TROY – Two new humane agents have been appointed with the Miami County Animal Shelter. During their Aug. 25 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the appointment of Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft and Abigail Daugherty as the new humane agents. Humane agents are similar to dog wardens, but...
Ohio Capital Journal

Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio

Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Times Gazette

The tallest corn, a 10-cent movie, city threatened

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools rate low in 2021-2022 Ohio School Report Cards

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio School Report Cards for 2021–22 have been announced by the Ohio Department of Education. Instead of the traditional A-F grading scales, schools are now judged in five different categories with each category rated 1-5 stars. Each district was rated from one to five...
Times Gazette

Forestry Association grant applications

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has always supported educational projects throughout Ohio. These grants will generally be small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with a project, with a maximum individual grant amount of $2,500. Applications will be accepted between Sept. 12 and Oct. 14 this year, with grant...
wktn.com

ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions

The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
Times Gazette

Falling not normal part of aging

The AAA7 is joining the Ohio Department of Aging in recognizing September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month. Did you know that many falls are preventable? If you are caring for an older adult, below are four tips to talk with them about falls from the National Council on Aging. Having the conversation today can help your loved one reduce their risk of a fall.
