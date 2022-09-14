Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Brown on FB Policy Committee
Nathan Brown of Hillsboro is serving on the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.
miamivalleytoday.com
2 new humane agents appointed in Miami County
TROY – Two new humane agents have been appointed with the Miami County Animal Shelter. During their Aug. 25 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the appointment of Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft and Abigail Daugherty as the new humane agents. Humane agents are similar to dog wardens, but...
Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge
Clinics and providers in Ohio have been having their phones ring constantly since a state judge temporarily blocked a law that restricted most abortions in the state.
Concerns raised over Ohio detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
After First News submitted a public records request, we found several complaints, warnings, and disciplinary actions.
Equality Ohio and GLAAD Release Research on the LGBTQ+ Records of Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance
"It’s critical that Ohio’s LGBTQ and ally voters have the information."
Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio
Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New legislation introduced to honor fallen Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates
CLARK COUNTY — New legislation has been introduced to honor Clark County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was killed July 24 after a suspect shot him while he was responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston. State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) introduced House...
Times Gazette
The tallest corn, a 10-cent movie, city threatened
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools rate low in 2021-2022 Ohio School Report Cards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio School Report Cards for 2021–22 have been announced by the Ohio Department of Education. Instead of the traditional A-F grading scales, schools are now judged in five different categories with each category rated 1-5 stars. Each district was rated from one to five...
Times Gazette
Forestry Association grant applications
The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has always supported educational projects throughout Ohio. These grants will generally be small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with a project, with a maximum individual grant amount of $2,500. Applications will be accepted between Sept. 12 and Oct. 14 this year, with grant...
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
Plans for new Montgomery County Jail on hold, sheriff cites lack of funding
Despite the need for a new jail an area county is having a hard time swallowing the more than $170 million price tag. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said a pre-COVID community survey recommended a new facility. The largest part of the building, which takes up almost a whole block...
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
wktn.com
ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions
The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
Miami Valley seniors react to potential Social Security increase
"Your heating bill. I've always had high heating bills in the wintertime, so I would say it would help on heating bills," Edwards said.
Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022
The Ohio Food Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as it is known nationally, assists eligible low-income Ohioans with food insecurity by providing monthly...
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven
22 Republican governors expressed their disapproval of the student debt cancellation in a letter to Joe Biden
Times Gazette
Falling not normal part of aging
The AAA7 is joining the Ohio Department of Aging in recognizing September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month. Did you know that many falls are preventable? If you are caring for an older adult, below are four tips to talk with them about falls from the National Council on Aging. Having the conversation today can help your loved one reduce their risk of a fall.
