New team takes command of Bitterroot National Forest wildfires

HAMILTON - Several wildfires are continuing to burn in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The Northern Rockies Team 1, headed by Doug Turman has taken over command of five fires.

Blodgett Lake Fire: 1882 acres

Mill Lake Fire: 1608 acres

Big Creek Fire: 265 acres

Bear Creek Fire: 153 acres

Kootenai Creek Fire: 0.5 acres

Crews are working to scout the area, continue with line preparation, and fire managers will begin work on a long-term plan for this incident.

Fire managers say the planning effort will include fuel removal and alternate line locations between Blodgett and Kootenai canyons.

According to the Wednesday update, the Mill Creek and other drainages continue to be filled with heavy smoke, limiting aerial reconnaissance.

A few small spot fires are burning west of the main fire above Mill Lake. Additionally, there is little fire movement east, down the canyon.

The Blodgett Fire is now estimated at 1882 acres, with fire managers noting the estimate will improve when conditions allow for an infrared fire mapping flight.

The fire has crossed the main Blodgett Creek along the east flank, where it is smoldering in down and dead fuels.

The moisture from Tuesday has helped to moderate fire behavior.

There are closures across the fire area. Details can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot

There are 90 people assigned to fight the fires.

The fire danger remains "extreme” on the Bitterroot National Forest and Stage 2 Fire Restrictions also remain in place.