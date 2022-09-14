Read full article on original website
Tennessee lawmakers boost funding for mental health resources
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee lawmakers are increasing funding in the mental health field. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) recently sponsored a budget amendment to give $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state. Massey explained one of the key ways to help children cope is through mentorship.
HOLA Lakeway hosts Tianguis Market in Morristown
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at a market in Hamblen County. Sept. 16, 2022-4pm.
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
Centro Hispano hosts its biggest fundraiser of the year — the Latino Awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Centro Hispano held its biggest fundraiser of the year to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month — the Latino Awards. The awards are a way to honor and celebrate the people and organizations across Knoxville who support the Latino community. Several were nominated in the runup to Thursday's ceremony, and people could vote for who they thought deserved each award.
2022 Library Laws | Teachers log overtime cataloging books as part of parent oversight law
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — School started in August, around the same time the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 went into effect. The act requires school librarians and teachers with classroom libraries to create inventory lists of all the books and educational materials they have available to students in the classroom. Then, educators are required to post that list online, in a place where parents and other community members can review it.
Screenwriter discusses movie filmed in Knoxville
Chris Easterly discusses "Devil's Hollow" shot in Knoxville. You can see it at the Knoxville Film Festival on Sept. 18. knoxfilmfest.com Sept. 16, 2022-4pm.
Tennessee AG joins other states asking for fentanyl to be classified as "weapon of mass destruction"
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti, said he is joining 17 other state attorneys general asking President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction." The other states include Texas, Virginia, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Guam and several others. "As you well know, the national...
District leaders speak after KCS ranks in bottom 5% of Tennessee school districts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyck discussed where the district ranks across Tennessee, after the Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability report. Knox County Schools ranks in the bottom five percent of scores statewide. That is based on...
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
Zoo Knoxville celebrates Red Wolf Week to bring attention to America's rarest animal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is working to make sure a native wolf species that was declared extinct in the wild during the 1980s has a chance to survive. They are celebrating their inaugural Red Wolf Week, celebrating the incredibly rare wolf that once used to roam the Southeastern U.S.
Rep. Glen Casada, former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren trial date pushed to 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge ordered a year-long pause of the case against Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren after they requested a six-month delay for their initial trial date. According to an order from Judge Eli Richardson, the new trial will occur...
As UT students struggle with parking, university says there are still spaces
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee welcomed more students than ever this year. The university is seeing a combination of higher enrollment and more students attending fewer hybrid classes this year, which has sparked an issue with finding parking. Many students say they have to arrive at least...
Service & Sacrifice: Original Golden Knight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Daredevils. Pioneers. Adrenaline junkies. All are fitting descriptions of a group of elite soldiers who helped develop the Army Golden Knights parachute unit. “You get out and get open and it’s the quietest thing you have ever heard in your life. You can hear people on...
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
Tennessee awards nearly $450 million to providers to expand broadband internet access
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced the state approved nearly $450 million in grants as part of a large initiative to expand broadband internet access across Tennessee. Lee and Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, said the state approved $447...
Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
Experts respond to the need for youth mental health help in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mental health experts in East Tennessee saw a need and fulfilled it. The Crisis Stabilization Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital is helping a lot of children. This is a partnership between East Tennessee Children's Hospital and McNabb Center. It's specifically for children in a mental...
Marble Springs to host broom-making workshop, teaching how old brooms were made
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, people will have a chance to learn about a significant part of the Appalachian culture — traditional broom-making. The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. Cecil is known for making traditional brooms in Kentucky and hosting workshops across the area.
