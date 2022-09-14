UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — School started in August, around the same time the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 went into effect. The act requires school librarians and teachers with classroom libraries to create inventory lists of all the books and educational materials they have available to students in the classroom. Then, educators are required to post that list online, in a place where parents and other community members can review it.

