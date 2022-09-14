ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

Tennessee lawmakers boost funding for mental health resources

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee lawmakers are increasing funding in the mental health field. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) recently sponsored a budget amendment to give $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state. Massey explained one of the key ways to help children cope is through mentorship.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Centro Hispano hosts its biggest fundraiser of the year — the Latino Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Centro Hispano held its biggest fundraiser of the year to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month — the Latino Awards. The awards are a way to honor and celebrate the people and organizations across Knoxville who support the Latino community. Several were nominated in the runup to Thursday's ceremony, and people could vote for who they thought deserved each award.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

2022 Library Laws | Teachers log overtime cataloging books as part of parent oversight law

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — School started in August, around the same time the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 went into effect. The act requires school librarians and teachers with classroom libraries to create inventory lists of all the books and educational materials they have available to students in the classroom. Then, educators are required to post that list online, in a place where parents and other community members can review it.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: Original Golden Knight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Daredevils. Pioneers. Adrenaline junkies. All are fitting descriptions of a group of elite soldiers who helped develop the Army Golden Knights parachute unit. “You get out and get open and it’s the quietest thing you have ever heard in your life. You can hear people on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Marble Springs to host broom-making workshop, teaching how old brooms were made

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, people will have a chance to learn about a significant part of the Appalachian culture — traditional broom-making. The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. Cecil is known for making traditional brooms in Kentucky and hosting workshops across the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
