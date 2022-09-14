SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men who allegedly attacked a coworker on Youree Drive have been arrested. At 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a battery report at a business on the 9100 block of Youree Drive. When CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson arrived, he learned that the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. The video evidence showed Darius Coleman, 33, allegedly hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO