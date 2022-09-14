Read full article on original website
KTAL
LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
KTAL
3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
Bossier Crime Stoppers Seeking Office Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female entered the Office Depot located in Bossier City and stole a printer valued at $700.00. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous...
Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment
A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
KSLA
CPSO: 3 men arrested for allegedly beating coworker on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men who allegedly attacked a coworker on Youree Drive have been arrested. At 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a battery report at a business on the 9100 block of Youree Drive. When CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson arrived, he learned that the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. The video evidence showed Darius Coleman, 33, allegedly hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times.
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana couple arrested for grave desecration, theft
The month-long investigation led to the arrest of 38-year-old David Taylor and 33-year-old Kimberly Percival, who allegedly stole more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery. Police allege that, during the investigation, they found that Taylor had sold a large amount of brass to a recycling center...
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing
Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
ktoy1047.com
Man found guilty in double murder
Dewayne Watkins, age 34, was arrested for kidnapping, robbing, and murdering Kelly and Heather Jose of Shreveport. The couple’s bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle in the Queensborough neighborhood after giving Watkins a ride from Mall St. Vincent. Watkins faces two life sentences in Caddo District Court. He...
bossierpress.com
A Bossier Parish Couple Was Arrested for the Desecration of Graves
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City were arrested Wednesday, September 14, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
KSLA
Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
KSLA
Head of Bossier police union indicted after FBI raid of police headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The head of the Bossier City police union and his co-defendant have been indicted on charges. They were both arrested after the FBI raided the police department’s headquarters in late August. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Harold “BJ” Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were indicted. Their charges...
ktoy1047.com
Police seek suspects in attempted vehicle burglaries
One is identified as a black male who walks with an inward step, which is commonly called being pigeon toed. Another is a white male with a beard and brown hair. Both suspects can be viewed on video provided by the Arkansas-side police department. On video, the men are clearly...
Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
ktoy1047.com
Four men sentenced in bribery, conspiracy scheme
44-year-old Jeffrey Harrison of Texarkana pleaded guilty in May of last year to bribing Jimmy Scarbrough. Harrison was working as an RRAD vendor, while Scarbrough was an RRAD official. Harrison was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $300,000. 52-year-old Justin Bishop also pleaded guilty in...
Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One
On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
KTBS
Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested after dog pack attacks nine-year-old boy
A Texarkana man is being held in Bowie County jail after his dogs allegedly attacked a nine-year-old boy, leaving him with severe injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and a 12-year-old relative provided police with an eyewitness account. Cockrell had been repeatedly warned about his dogs by...
Bossier City Mayor Asks To Remove City Police Chief
More serious news coming from the Bossier City Police Department. Today we learned that Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has asked the Fire & Police Civil Service Board to remove Chris Estess from his position as Chief of Police. The Board will call a Special Meeting to discuss the request, which will happen quickly. The Special Meeting is already set for tomorrow, Friday September 16th, at 3:30pm.
