The location of a presentation Monday on proposed developments at Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard has changed to accommodate the crowd expected to see the plans for the gateway to Channel Islands Harbor. County harbor officials said the event is now scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. ...

OXNARD, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO