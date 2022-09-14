Read full article on original website
Mother of Donovan Lewis calls for Columbus officer indictment
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebecca Duran said there is a lot of talk but little action when it comes to justice for her son. Her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot last month by a Columbus police officer. It happened Aug. 30 when officers were serving warrants on Lewis for domestic violence, assault and firearm charges. Body camera footage shows officers standing outside the bedroom door of Lewis and issuing commands. The door is then opened, Lewis sits up in bed, and Officer Ricky Anderson fires a deadly shot.
'A good outcome': Police, parents of 'Kia Boys' in central Ohio meet to talk about solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — About a dozen moms came together with the police to learn about resources available to help their teenage boys and put a stop to the stealing of Kias and Hyundais in Columbus. The moms who spoke with 10TV had kids in the "Kia Boys" ranging from 11 to 18 years old.
Columbus mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2019. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Tina Dayton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for her plea.
Franklin County judge hopeful after police, parents of teens behind car thefts meet to discuss solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge was one of about 100 people on Thursday who attended a meeting to discuss ways to end the epidemic of teenagers stealing Hyundais and Kias across central Ohio. Franklin County Administrative Judge George Leach, the head juvenile court judge, described the meeting...
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
Columbus father raises money for teddy bears 1 year after son's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friday marked one year since a family has been without their son, brother and friend. One year ago, Bryce Persang, 24, was found shot in the front seat of a car in Columbus. “He was sarcastic, he was obnoxious, he was kind of a jerk, but...
Columbus officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis was fired, reinstated 2004
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus police officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while serving a warrant was fired from the division in 2004. Anderson shot Lewis on Aug. 30 in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue while serving the warrant for for domestic violence and assault and improperly handling a firearm.
Columbus Zoo: 3 manatees return to Florida after completing rehabilitation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three manatees who have been undergoing rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium have returned to their home state of Florida. Scampi, Acorn and Einstein were brought to the Columbus zoo after being rescued as orphans off the coast of Florida, according to a release. The trio returned to Florida Saturday afternoon after traveling with a member of the zoo's animal care team and a staff veterinarian.
2 Columbus mothers charged in deaths of their infant children in separate incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second time in about two weeks, a Columbus mother has been charged in connection to the death of her infant child. The most recent case happened Tuesday when 38-year-old Melissa Thorp was charged with murder in the death of her 4-month-old son, Aaron. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a crushed skull, court documents say.
Man accused of firing weapon, inducing panic at Ohio Christian University
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly fired a weapon at Ohio Christian University Wednesday morning, prompting a brief lockdown on campus. Dispatchers received a call just after 5:50 a.m. of a vehicle that crashed into the Ministry and Performing Arts Center on campus.
Big Walnut Country Club becomes first historical marker in Gahanna
GAHANNA, Ohio — The City of Gahanna unveiled and dedicated its first historical marker to the Big Walnut Country Club, one of the first clubs in the nation for Black community members. City leaders and community leaders held a celebration Friday at the site of the country club that...
Family of Columbus woman killed after hit-and-run seeks answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexis Wolfe was 37 years old when she died. And she died in Room 37 in the hospital emergency room. “I’ll never forget that,” said longtime family friend Tammy Turner. She says the family is devastated at the loss of Wolfe, who leaves behind...
Central Ohio police departments facing staffing shortages
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Hiring is a problem police departments are seeing across our nation, and local law enforcement agencies say it’s also affecting communities. In addition to shortages faced by the City of Columbus, city agencies including ones from Worthington, Grove City and Gahanna say they are also feeling the need for more applicants.
'We want justice': Sister of man killed in South Linden wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Where East 13th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue meet is where the city’s latest tragedy was told. And, that’s where she wanted to meet to tell his story. “He gonna get on your nerves,” Shiro Little said, laughing. “He gonna talk his trash. That’s just him. But, to know my brother you gotta love him. You gotta love him.”
North Linden organization marches to end gun violence, challenges others to do the same
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last few years, a Linden community activist has marched the streets with others to try and put a stop to gun violence. After a weekend of seven shootings in the city, Derrick Russell said he was left thinking about what more can be done.
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Woman declared medically deceased after northeast Columbus hit-and-run; family wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family is changed forever, now left with a huge void in their hearts, caused by a person they don't know. Nikki Gwynn has been declared medically deceased, according to her family. Police said Gwynn was hit by a vehicle Saturday night while walking along East Hudson Street near Delbert Road in north Columbus.
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
Columbus dog owner recommends microchips after device helps her reunite with lost pet
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chekia Cermack bounces her 3-month old infant on her lap as she explains how she met her first "baby," a snow-white fleeced husky she named “Snowball,” three years ago. Cermack said she heard a man talking in a local dollar store about his new...
