Madison, AL

Madison woman injured in burglary, 2 men arrested

By Kaitlin Kanable
 3 days ago

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are facing several charges after a Madison woman was injured during a burglary Monday.

Steven Rodriquez of Athens was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and second-degree kidnapping. Tedric Bolden of Athens was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and second-degree kidnapping. Bolden’s online jail records also show him charged with attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance – amphetamine, resisting arrest, and tampering with physical evidence.

Madison Police said officers were called to a home on Mountain View Lane for reports of a burglary. When they arrived they learned a resident had been harassed and assaulted by a professional acquaintance.

The resident was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Madison Police said they quickly identified Rodriquez and Bolden as the offenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8aH3_0hvampfs00
Mugshots of Steven Rodriquez and Tedric Bolden

Both men were taken to the Madison County Jail, Rodriquez’s bond was set at $300,000 and Bolden’s at $150,000.

Athens
