Madison woman injured in burglary, 2 men arrested

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are facing several charges after a Madison woman was injured during a burglary Monday.

Steven Rodriquez of Athens was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and second-degree kidnapping. Tedric Bolden of Athens was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and second-degree kidnapping. Bolden’s online jail records also show him charged with attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance – amphetamine, resisting arrest, and tampering with physical evidence.

Madison Police said officers were called to a home on Mountain View Lane for reports of a burglary. When they arrived they learned a resident had been harassed and assaulted by a professional acquaintance.

The resident was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Madison Police said they quickly identified Rodriquez and Bolden as the offenders.

Mugshots of Steven Rodriquez and Tedric Bolden

Both men were taken to the Madison County Jail, Rodriquez’s bond was set at $300,000 and Bolden’s at $150,000.

