Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
PWMania
Triple H Seemingly Teases Possible Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Match
Following Roman Reigns’ appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast, where “The Tribal Chief” discussed his WWE career as well as other topics, Reigns and Paul engaged in an exchange on Twitter. It all started when Reigns brought up that Paul was talking a lot after he...
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
PWMania
Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury
Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
PWMania
Jon Moxley to Compete in Another Barbed Wire Match?
A potential Explosive Barbed Wire Match between the legendary Atsushi Onita and AEW’s Jon Moxley in the United States could be in the works. There have been rumors circulating since last year that Onita would like to compete against Moxley in this match. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Onita is very interested in competing in the match, but ultimately it will come down to politics.
PWMania
Video: WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns and Logan Paul
In the wake of a recent claim that he could defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Internet sensation Logan Paul dared The Head of the Table to meet him face-to-face in a special press conference in Las Vegas. You can watch the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event
Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:. * Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
PWMania
New Matches and Change Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
New bouts have been scheduled for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, as announced by WWE. The previous spoiler report on the change to the Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos has been confirmed, with The Street Profits, Los Lotharios, and Alpha Academy being replaced, while The New Day were left in the match.
PWMania
MCW Pro Wrestling Presents Ladies Night Tonight (9/16/22)
For the first time in MCW’s 24 year history we will host an event where every match on the card is a women’s match. A Special Meet & Greet with former WWE Diva’s Champion Melina, AEW’s Leila Grey, Ring Of Honor’s Mandy Leon and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling. Pre Show Meet & Greet stars at 6:30PM when doors open and will last until 8:00 PM. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet. There are additional fees for photo opportunities and autographs during the meet and greet.
PWMania
Anthony Bowens Speaks Out About the Fan Reaction to The Acclaimed at AEW All Out
The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) attempted to challenge Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, but they were unsuccessful. Throughout the entirety of the match, the fans cheered on the challengers. Bowens recently spoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE
It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement
Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
PWMania
AEW Revolution 2023 Location Possibly Revealed
It appears that AEW has secured a venue for its first pay-per-view event of 2023, Revolution. According to Fightful Select, the company will move to a new location for the event. AEW is planning to hold this pay-per-view special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, but the plans are still in the planning stages.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:. – Ricochet with Logan Paul vs. Sami Zayn with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
Braun Strowman Opens Up About His WWE Return, Never Planned to Wrestle Elsewhere
WWE star Braun Strowman recently appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Strowman was asked what it felt like to make his return to Monday Night RAW:. “You know in all honesty, as much as I don’t...
PWMania
Mick Foley Explains Why He Doesn’t Like German Suplexes, Says They “Shorten Careers”
In an episode of his podcast “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said wrestlers need to take out high risks like the German suplex. “I’ll probably take some criticism for this being the guy who did a lot of risky stuff, but you noticed there’s no scar on my neck. You would think I would have been one of the first guys that would be in line for that surgery. I did not let people throw me backwards very often. There would be a time a guy like Rick Steiner would throw me, whether or not I wanted to go, but I generally had a plan B. I don’t like German suplexes. I think that over time, they shorten careers and they destroy the quality of life, so people can attack me for that. Over time, it’s gonna wear you out.”
PWMania
Rumor on Vince McMahon Possibly Being Honored at WWE Hall of Fame and WrestleMania 39
There is a new rumor circulating that the former Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, could make an appearance at WrestleMania 39 next year. The US Sun, which frequently publishes reports that should be taken as nothing more than rumors, claims that WWE officials have had discussions about possibly honoring Vince at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and then giving him a send-off at WrestleMania 39 the following night.
Comments / 0