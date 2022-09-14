Read full article on original website
Related
Shell taps new CEO amid transition push
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden will step down at year's end after nine years that included new climate initiatives and weathering the shock of the COVID pandemic. Why it matters: Wael Sawan, currently head of Shell's integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions unit, will replace van Beurden as CEO of one of the world's most powerful energy companies.
Communications role in the war for talent
Fifty percent of employees are actively looking for new jobs, according to Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI) research. Why it matters: Most leave because they don’t feel connected to the company’s mission, values or strategy — but smart communicators can turn disconnected employees into super fans. State of...
Fast-fashion giant Shein is about to get faster
Fast-fashion is about to get faster. Driving the news: Shein, the privately held online retailer based in China, plans to build three large distribution centers in the U.S. in an effort to put products in the hands of customers much faster in its largest market, WSJ reports. Why it matters:...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0