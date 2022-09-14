Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista says he respects council deliberation process as Mayor Joe Petty wants to give him permanent role

Read full article on original website
Lavar Click-Bruce sworn in as Ward 5 Springfield City Councilor: ‘I promise I am going to do my best.’
SPRINGFIELD - The city’s newest City Councilor, Lavar Click-Bruce said he went through the four-month-long campaign making just one promise, and it was the same promise he repeated on Thursday after taking his oath of office. “What I am going to promise you is that I am going to...
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
Westfield patrol officers’ union says renegotiation talks are at an impasse
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
Southwick Select Board appointments again accused of violating meeting law
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board has received multiple Open Meeting Law complaints recently, largely centered around the board’s appointment and reappointment process for town boards and committees. The three complaints are from Jeffrey Neece, Burt Hansen, and Angelina Simone. The Westfield News has obtained the complaint from Simone,...
Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez: Fire at new Doherty will not delay project
WORCESTER — The three-alarm fire that broke out at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School Monday afternoon will have minimal impact on the timeline and cost, according to Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez. The superintendent said Thursday she received the update on the structure from the project contractor,...
Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
Senator celebrated civics, heroism, cornhole this week (Letters)
I hope everyone’s September is going well, and that all our students are getting back into the swing of things. This time of year is great, especially with the Big E starting this Friday! The Big E is one of my favorite events of the year, and I hope all of you are able to get over to experience it.
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)
Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
Local Indigenous peoples gather to raise a flag in honor of cultural preservation and inclusivity
SPRINGFIELD — Local Indigenous peoples gathered Friday on the steps of City Hall to raise a flag in honor of where their communities have come from and what the future visions are for promoting cultural preservation and inclusivity in the city. “This is an opportunity for my peoples to...
'It's our sons, our daughters': Hundreds fill Institute Park for walk to raise awareness on issue of substance abuse
WORCESTER, Mass. - A local nonprofit is looking to break the stigma surrounding substance abuse and the recovery process. Hundreds lacing up their walking shoes for Yes to Recovery's walk Saturday morning at Institute Park. The group was founded by people with first-hand knowledge of the needs of those suffering with substance use disorders. Its mission is to help support drug awareness programs, while also shedding light on the issue to the general public.
Police in Worcester investigating Country Club Boulevard shooting that left 1 injured
Police in Worcester are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one, officials said. Around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Country Club Boulevard address for a report of a shooting, the Worcester Police Department said. Officers located a male shooting victim in the rear of the address with...
South Hadley church welcomes ‘Voices of Resilience: Intersection of Women on the Move’ exhibit
SOUTH HADLEY — A museum exhibit that debuted two years ago at the Springfield Museums is back, this time updated with often little-known stories about the women who changed the course of history. Curators of the “Voices of Resilience: The Intersection of Women on the Move,” say they hope...
Suffolk County Jail caseworker assaulted by detainee, officials say
A woman working as a caseworker at a Boston jail was physically assaulted by a detainee Thursday, officials said. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department said the woman was taken from Suffolk County Jail to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The department planned to pursue criminal charges against the detainee involved, according to Peter Van Delft, the sheriff’s director of external affairs and communication.
Patriot Front focused white supremacist activity in Mass. this year; a look at the group and its leaders
Massachusetts has become a hotbed of organized hate group and white supremacist activity, following a summer when white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through the streets of Boston on the Fourth of July, and scores of incidents of organized racist activity have taken place across the state. A state hotline...
Race to Recovery benefits addiction treatment at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
HOLYOKE — More than 80 runners took to the trails around the Ashley Reservoir on Saturday morning to compete in the fourth annual Run for Recovery — a 5K road race to benefit addiction recovery programs at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. “The main idea is to bring...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
