Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios VisualsPhiladelphians saw promising signs of a rebound from the pandemic this summer, but headwinds persist as many of our industries trail the nation and region in recovery.That's according to a new report by the Center City District and Central Philadelphia Development Corporation. Let's break it down:💼 Work: The U.S. as a whole has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, but Philly is still lagging.The city has recovered 82% of the more than 126,000 jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic, according to the report. Total employment in the city is...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO