Detroit, MI

Axios

Fast-fashion giant Shein is about to get faster

Fast-fashion is about to get faster. Driving the news: Shein, the privately held online retailer based in China, plans to build three large distribution centers in the U.S. in an effort to put products in the hands of customers much faster in its largest market, WSJ reports. Why it matters:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Axios

Companies look for new ways to reach deskless employees

Eighty percent of the global workforce does not sit behind a computer. Why it matters: Leaders in industries like agriculture, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and construction cascade important information to employees through managers — and this game of telephone can be risky, inefficient and lead to turnover. To curtail...
BUSINESS
Axios

Now trending: "Soberversaries"

As the pandemic winds down and people try to quit the drinking habits that may have crept up on them, the "soberversary" is emerging as a new holiday-esque milestone — complete with greeting cards, cheekily-worded coffee mugs and a growing social media presence. Why it matters: Getting sober and...
CELEBRITIES
Axios Philadelphia

How Philly's pandemic recovery lags the nation

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios VisualsPhiladelphians saw promising signs of a rebound from the pandemic this summer, but headwinds persist as many of our industries trail the nation and region in recovery.That's according to a new report by the Center City District and Central Philadelphia Development Corporation. Let's break it down:💼 Work: The U.S. as a whole has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, but Philly is still lagging.The city has recovered 82% of the more than 126,000 jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic, according to the report. Total employment in the city is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

Latinos rise up amid resurgence of unions

Latino workers say they are finding their voice in the resurgence of unionization across the U.S. The big picture: The pandemic and tight labor market are empowering more workers to organize for better conditions across the country and within new companies, including Starbucks and Amazon. What they’re saying: The pandemic...
LABOR ISSUES
Axios

Austin tech salaries rising faster than Silicon Valley

Local tech salaries are giving Silicon Valley a run for its money. The big picture: Hired's State Tech Salaries report placed Austin fifth among markets for the highest local tech salaries this year, trailing behind only the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, New York, and Boston. The average tech salary...
AUSTIN, TX
