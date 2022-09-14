Read full article on original website
Fast-fashion giant Shein is about to get faster
Fast-fashion is about to get faster. Driving the news: Shein, the privately held online retailer based in China, plans to build three large distribution centers in the U.S. in an effort to put products in the hands of customers much faster in its largest market, WSJ reports. Why it matters:...
Companies look for new ways to reach deskless employees
Eighty percent of the global workforce does not sit behind a computer. Why it matters: Leaders in industries like agriculture, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and construction cascade important information to employees through managers — and this game of telephone can be risky, inefficient and lead to turnover. To curtail...
Now trending: "Soberversaries"
As the pandemic winds down and people try to quit the drinking habits that may have crept up on them, the "soberversary" is emerging as a new holiday-esque milestone — complete with greeting cards, cheekily-worded coffee mugs and a growing social media presence. Why it matters: Getting sober and...
How Philly's pandemic recovery lags the nation
Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios VisualsPhiladelphians saw promising signs of a rebound from the pandemic this summer, but headwinds persist as many of our industries trail the nation and region in recovery.That's according to a new report by the Center City District and Central Philadelphia Development Corporation. Let's break it down:💼 Work: The U.S. as a whole has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, but Philly is still lagging.The city has recovered 82% of the more than 126,000 jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic, according to the report. Total employment in the city is...
Latinos rise up amid resurgence of unions
Latino workers say they are finding their voice in the resurgence of unionization across the U.S. The big picture: The pandemic and tight labor market are empowering more workers to organize for better conditions across the country and within new companies, including Starbucks and Amazon. What they’re saying: The pandemic...
Austin tech salaries rising faster than Silicon Valley
Local tech salaries are giving Silicon Valley a run for its money. The big picture: Hired's State Tech Salaries report placed Austin fifth among markets for the highest local tech salaries this year, trailing behind only the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, New York, and Boston. The average tech salary...
