Carrington Valentine Made His Presence Felt Against Youngstown State
There are plenty of positives to take away from the defensive side of the football in No. 9 Kentucky's 31-0 shutout of Youngstown State. Carrington Valentine should be at the top of the list for his second-straight lights-out performance. The junior cornerback locked down the Youngstown wide ...
