State approves conceptual plan for new 261-acre SE Bend neighborhood on Stevens Road Tract
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A conceptual plan to develop the Stevens Road Tract, a 261-acre parcel of land located southeast of Bend just outside of city limits, has been approved by the state Department of Land Conservation and Development, the city said Thursday. “DLCD’s approval of this one-of-a-kind conceptual plan...
High Lakes Health Care, Praxis Health expanding in Redmond, acquires Central Oregon Family Medicine
High Lakes Health Care - Praxis Health, winner of the Best Medical Group in Central Oregon, five years running, by (The Source Weekly), is excited to announce the acquisition of a new expansive clinic. Beginning November 1st, Central Oregon Family Medicine, in Redmond, Oregon, will become part of High Lakes Health Care – Praxis Health’s statewide network of care.
‘Discover Nature Festival’ brings out hundreds of families to connect with nature at Bend’s Alpenglow Park
It was the "Discover Nature Festival" at the new Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend on Saturday. It was the first year back for the event after COVID, and people were excited to take part in the festivities. Hundreds of families came out to connect with nature. Children built hummingbird feeders, rock climbed, practiced their archery and fly casting skills and made some art projects.
Redmond boy gives his mane to charity
Eight-year-old Graham James did not get his hair cut for two years during the pandemic. Now that hair is going to the Wigs for Kids organization. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A sprinkler system stopped a kitchen fire in its tracks at a northeast Bend apartment Saturday evening, but the resulting water and smoke damage displaced six residents of five nearby apartments until cleanup is completed, officials said. Bend Fire & Rescue responded around 5:35 p.m....
Bend police arrest Idaho escapee after chase in Pilot Butte Cemetery
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police officers caught and arrested an Idaho escapee at the Pilot Butte Cemetery Thursday morning after an attempted traffic stop and brief chase on foot. Shortly before 10 a.m., a Bend officer spotted a vehicle associated with the 36-year-old man, who had used a...
Fatal four-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for several hours Friday, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.
The Big Playback 9/16 Pt. 3: Ridgeview loses close at home, other scores, football top plays
Bend, Mountain View, Sisters and Culver all had wins on the road. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story...
