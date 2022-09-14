ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

High Lakes Health Care, Praxis Health expanding in Redmond, acquires Central Oregon Family Medicine

High Lakes Health Care - Praxis Health, winner of the Best Medical Group in Central Oregon, five years running, by (The Source Weekly), is excited to announce the acquisition of a new expansive clinic. Beginning November 1st, Central Oregon Family Medicine, in Redmond, Oregon, will become part of High Lakes Health Care – Praxis Health’s statewide network of care.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

‘Discover Nature Festival’ brings out hundreds of families to connect with nature at Bend’s Alpenglow Park

It was the "Discover Nature Festival" at the new Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend on Saturday. It was the first year back for the event after COVID, and people were excited to take part in the festivities. Hundreds of families came out to connect with nature. Children built hummingbird feeders, rock climbed, practiced their archery and fly casting skills and made some art projects.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond boy gives his mane to charity

Eight-year-old Graham James did not get his hair cut for two years during the pandemic. Now that hair is going to the Wigs for Kids organization.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Bend police arrest Idaho escapee after chase in Pilot Butte Cemetery

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police officers caught and arrested an Idaho escapee at the Pilot Butte Cemetery Thursday morning after an attempted traffic stop and brief chase on foot. Shortly before 10 a.m., a Bend officer spotted a vehicle associated with the 36-year-old man, who had used a...
BEND, OR

